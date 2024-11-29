Costa Rica Bill Could Make Central America Airfare Cost Just $100

A bill proposing dramatic cuts to regional airfares cleared Costa Rica’s Constitutional Chamber, advancing legislation that would cap round-trip flights within Central America at $100.The “Low-Cost Flights to Central America” bill, approved in first debate by 29 legislators on October 8, would limit one-way tickets to $50 and set airport fees at $23. Flights to the Dominican Republic would be capped at $120 round-trip.

President Rodrigo Chaves opposes the measure, warning it could harm tourism by encouraging shorter stays. “We want tourists to explore Costa Rica—from La Fortuna to Guanacaste and Limón—and contribute to the local economy, not just visit briefly and leave for other destinations,” Chaves said. The bill faced constitutional review after ruling party members, along with PLN and PUSC deputies, filed a consultation on October 15. The Chamber found no violations, clearing its path forward in the Legislative Assembly.

Diego Vargas, head of the PLP party, praised the decision. “This is great news for Costa Rica’s economy and SMEs. Affordable flights mean more opportunities for travel and growth,” he said, urging the government to include the bill in extraordinary sessions. Airlines and international aviation groups warn the measure could violate Costa Rica’s international agreements and discourage market investment. “Airlines won’t be able to offer their full range of fares and products, discouraging investment in the Central American market,” industry representatives stated.

Tourism officials note that while tourists currently average 13-day stays in Costa Rica, easier access to neighboring countries like Guatemala, Panama, and Honduras could reduce visit durations. However, PLP deputies maintain the initiative primarily targets business travelers. “It’s a game-changer for small businesses needing logical and reasonable airfare to negotiate in the region,” Vargas added.