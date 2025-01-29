Marine Conservation in Costa Rica Led by Cocos Island

In just one year of operation, the Monitoring, Control, and Surveillance Center of the Cocos Marine Conservation Area (ACMC) has become the most advanced technological hub of its kind in Costa Rica and Central America. This state-of-the-art facility is revolutionizing marine protection, demonstrating a significant impact on safeguarding Marine Protected Areas (MPAs).

Thanks to cutting-edge infrastructure, including satellite monitoring platforms and high-tech radars, the Center has achieved complete coverage of the waters surrounding Cocos Island National Park and the entire Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ). This technological prowess has resulted in the near elimination of illegal fishing vessels within these protected boundaries.

The Center’s success has not gone unnoticed. Over the past year, it has become a regional and global reference, receiving requests from countries across the globe eager to learn from Costa Rica’s experience in implementing advanced maritime control and protection systems.

This knowledge exchange has fostered collaboration in protecting the Eastern Tropical Pacific Marine Corridor, a globally significant biodiversity hotspot. “The Cocos Marine Conservation Area Monitoring Center has not only become a pillar of marine conservation in Costa Rica but also a source of inspiration for other countries,” said Franz Tattenbach, Minister of Environment and Energy.

Tattenbach highlighted the Center’s role in sharing best practices in satellite technology and monitoring strategies through international workshops and presentations. This regional collaboration strengthens joint efforts to protect vital marine ecosystems in the Eastern Tropical Pacific.

Since its inauguration, the Monitoring Center has delivered impressive results. The combination of satellite technology and long-range radars has provided comprehensive surveillance of Cocos Island National Park’s water‘s, leading to a historic reduction in illegal fishing activities. This achievement underscores Costa Rica’s commitment to protecting 30% of its marine territory and championing marine conservation efforts.

Costa Rica now stands as an international model for successfully integrating technology into environmental protection. As the Center continues to innovate and collaborate, it promises to further solidify Costa Rica’s position as a leader in marine conservation.