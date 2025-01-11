No menu items!

COSTA RICA'S LEADING ENGLISH LANGUAGE NEWSPAPER

HomeTopicsExpat LivingMel Gibson Reveals Love for Costa Rica on Joe Rogan Podcast

Mel Gibson Reveals Love for Costa Rica on Joe Rogan Podcast

Tico Times
By Tico Times
Barrigona beach estate Costa Rica
Via Christie's

Many Hollywood stars love Costa Rica and choose to vacation in the country. Some have even bought their own houses to enjoy the country’s natural beauty. Actor and filmmaker Mel Gibson is no exception and has visited the country many times. Gibson was featured in an episode of Joe Rogan’s podcast, where he discussed several topics. They both talked about the devastating fires occurring in Los Angeles, where unfortunately, Gibson lost his home.

The deadly fires have destroyed countless houses, and Los Angeles authorities have reported at least 10 people dead. Thousands were forced to evacuate, as evacuation orders are in place. Rogan asked him if that would make him leave the area and if he had any other place to go.

“I have a place in Costa Rica, and I love it. I bought it many years ago, and it is in a good location, not in a very touristy area,” Mel Gibson said. Gibson’s response was not what Rogan expected. Immediately, the podcast host asked him if he felt safe in Costa Rica. “Very safe, look, no place is completely safe,” explained the American actor.

Although Mel acknowledged that Costa Rica is experiencing issues with drug trafficking and cartels, he believes it’s overall a safe place. He pointed out that the country has never had a culture of death like other Central American nations, which have struggled with violence. “Costa Rica is a great place,” Mel Gibson added.

The celebrity highlighted the country’s social policies and even referred to it as the “Switzerland of Central America.” In particular, he praised the good public education and healthcare in the country. “Like any other country, they deal with their own problems,” Gibson noted.

Over a decade ago, Mel Gibson purchased property in Nicoya, on the beautiful Barrigona beach. The size of the land and the high profile of the buyer made the transaction a significant event throughout the country.

Popular Articles

Costa Rican Towns Achieve Zero Murder Rate Through Local Action

Despite the increase in crime and insecurity being a significant worry for Costa Ricans, certain regions of the country have successfully evaded the crisis....
Read more

Chained Monkey Among Latest Wildlife Rescues in Costa Rica

Although Costa Rica is committed to protecting wildlife, unscrupulous individuals continue to violate the rules and insist on keeping wild animals as pets. The...
Read more

Miguel ‘El Piojo’ Herrera Named Costa Rica National Team Coach for 2026 World Cup

The Costa Rican Soccer Federation officially presented him this Friday at noon at the Mélico Salazar Theater in San José. The new coach that...
Read more
Tico Times
Tico Times
spot_img
Costa Rica Coffee Maker Chorreador
Costa Rica Coffee Maker Chorreador
Costa Rica Travel Insurance
Costa Rica Rocking Chait

Latest Articles

© 2025 The Tico Times

Services

Support