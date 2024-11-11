Costa Rica Cracks Down on Drug Trafficking with Major Cocaine Seizure

Costa Rican authorities have successfully seized over 1.5 tons of cocaine in the Pacific Ocean and apprehended five individuals involved in drug trafficking, as reported by the Ministry of Public Security on Sunday. This significant operation highlights Costa Rica’s ongoing battle against drug trafficking through its territorial waters, with the country often acting as a transit point for narcotics traveling from South America to markets in North America and Europe.

In the first phase of the operation, authorities intercepted a high-speed boat approximately 250 kilometers from the southern town of Golfito. Onboard were two Ecuadorian nationals transporting around one ton of cocaine, packed in 50 bundles. This interception marks a substantial blow to drug trafficking networks, which rely on these rapid, hard-to-detect vessels to transport illegal substances across international waters.

Simultaneously, a second vessel was targeted and intercepted near the coastal city of Quepos. Three Colombian nationals were apprehended on this boat, which was found carrying 570 kilograms of cocaine and an additional 349 kilograms of marijuana. The Ministry of Public Security noted that both operations were supported by U.S. aerial surveillance, underscoring the cooperative efforts between Costa Rica and the United States in combating narcotics trafficking in Central America.

Costa Rica has increasingly become a key transit route for drug traffickers moving cocaine from South America to the U.S. and European markets. The Ministry’s report revealed that, prior to these recent seizures, Costa Rican authorities had already confiscated more than seven tons of cocaine in 2024 alone. In 2023, a record 21.3 tons were seized, according to data from the Costa Rican Drug Institute (ICD).

These latest operations underscore Costa Rica’s commitment to tackling organized crime and preventing the flow of drugs through Central America, a region often exploited by traffickers due to its strategic location. Costa Rica’s increased efforts reflect the nation’s determination to combat the drug trade and protect its borders from criminal networks.