Is Costa Rica the New Hotspot for Celebrity Vacations and Special Occasions?

Several celebrities have decided to come to Costa Rica for the holidays. Gal Gadot, Shawn Mendes, and Gisele Bündchen chose the sun, beaches, and warmth of Costa Rica to enjoy the last month of 2024.Gal Gadot, the Israeli actress known for playing Wonder Woman and her role in Fast & Furious, visited Costa Rica. According to the General Directorate of Immigration, Gadot entered the country on December 19 and left on Tuesday, December 31.

The artist celebrated Christmas with her family and bid farewell to 2024 in Nosara. The singer himself posted photos on the beach on his Instagram account. Additionally, a video circulating on social media shows Mendes walking along the beach with two other people. Mendes, who will give a concert in the country this year, enjoyed Guiones Beach in Nosara with his family.

Supermodel Gisele Bündchen also chose to enjoy the beach with her boyfriend, Joaquim Valente, during these days. The model showed off her baby bump on Christmas Eve. Bündchen enjoyed the waves at the shore in the company of her children, siblings, and loved ones. The 44-year-old model has expressed her love for Costa Rica on several occasions, as it allows her to live a quiet life away from the spotlight and fame. Gisele owns a house in Santa Teresa, where she spends as most time as she can with her children.

When she was married to NFL superstar Tom Brady, the family frequently vacationed in Santa Teresa at the end of the season. After their breakup, Costa Rica became her refuge. In October, news of Bündchen’s pregnancy broke. This will be Gisele’s third child; she shares two children, Benjamin and Vivian, with ex-husband Tom Brady.

Other celebrities, such as Ellie Goulding, Norman Reedus, Diane Kruger, Kevin Hart, Morgan Freeman, Alicia Silverstone, William “Billy” Boyd, Dominic Monaghan, Justin and Hailey Bieber, and Kendall Jenner, also visited the country. Costa Rica’s appeal is on the rise among Hollywood celebrities, as more of them select the land of Pura Vida to enjoy vacations and commemorate special occasions.