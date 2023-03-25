Gisele Bündchen talks about her love for Costa Rica in new Vanity Fair interview

Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bündchen was interviewed by Vanity Fair, where she discussed her private life and expressed her love for the land of ‘pura vida.’

It’s no secret that Bündchen adores Costa Rica. She traveled here often with her family and ex-husband, Tom Brady. Since her divorce, Gisele has made several trips to Costa Rica with her children and by herself.

Life in Costa Rica

The tranquility and simplicity of life in Santa Teresa made Gisele fall in love with the place. In fact, she would love to live in Costa Rica full-time.

“My dream was to raise my kids here. I didn’t get to be here as much as I’d like, but now I’m bringing them more often,” she revealed.

Bündchen has made many friends in her community, where she is also treated normally and can feel who she truly is: a regular person. She loves eating pizza, sharing stories with her friends and neighbors, playing sports with her kids, horseback riding, and soaking in the sunshine and fresh ocean water.

“If I never went to another city again, I’d be perfectly happy,” Gisele pointed out. She lives a sustainable and healthy life and is considering opening a wellness retreat, as she wants to “do things that I believe are an extension of me.”

Costa Rica has always been her sanctuary. In her 20s, she began suffering panic attacks and “turned to yoga, meditation, and traveling more often to Costa Rica.

Her relationship with Tom Brady and the divorce

Bündchen recalled how she met Tom Brady, how blessed she felt when Jack (Brady’s son with ex-girlfriend, actor Bridget Moynahan) came into their lives, and how happy she was being a mom.

“Do you know how grateful I am that I got that time for myself? I breastfed my kids until they were almost two years old. I was taking them to school every day. I was making them breakfast, lunch… I was there,” she told the magazine.

Regarding her split with Brady, she told Vanity Fair she was “mourning the death of my dream.”

“You give a hundred percent of yourself, and it’s heartbreaking when it doesn’t end up the way you hoped for and worked for, but you can only do your part,” she added.

However, she said she wants her ex-husband to be “the happiest person in the world,” and they continue to work as a team to raise their kids.

“I want him to achieve and to conquer. I want all his dreams to come true. That’s what I want, really, from the bottom of my heart,” she expressed.

The superstar also commented on the rumors about her relationship with Valente. “I think, at this point, unfortunately, because I’m divorced, I’m sure that they’re going to try to attach me to anything,” she stated.

Gisele Bündchen is focused on her family, her job, and living a simple life, surrounded by nature and without the eccentricities that come with fame.