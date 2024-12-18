Costa Rica Travel Disrupted as Liberia Airport Shutdown Again

The Daniel Oduber Quirós International Airport in Liberia, Guanacaste, closed yesterday at 6 p.m. due to a lack of air traffic controllers. The unexpected closure impacted passengers as flights to and from Costa Rica were canceled, causing significant disruptions. César Jaramillo, general manager of Guanacaste Airport, expressed “great concern” over the repeated occurrence of such events. He stated that the closure, directly affects the airport’s reputation and the country’s image.

“This is an unfortunate event that has happened before and directly affects the destination’s credibility, both for airlines and passengers,” said Jaramillo. The airport management has called on government authorities to take swift and effective action to prevent further disruptions, stressing the urgency of the situation.

“Airports must manage redundancy effectively. Resources need to exceed what is strictly necessary. When such fragility emerges in a vital service, we are deeply concerned,” added Jaramillo. This is not the first time in recent weeks that Daniel Oduber International Airport has experienced operational interruptions. On November 18, the General Directorate of Civil Aviation (DGAC) ordered a three-day closure to repair three potholes on the airport’s runway.

This decision sparked criticism from industry groups, including the National Chamber of Tourism (Canatur), the Costa Rican Chamber of Hotels (CCH), the Guanacaste Chamber of Tourism (Caturgua), and the Costa Rican Association of Tour Operators (ACOT). They collectively described the situation at the air terminal as “chaotic” and called for better planning.

Guanacaste Airport plays a crucial role in Costa Rica’s tourism sector, serving as a gateway for thousands of international visitors. Its strategic location near popular beaches and destinations makes it a preferred entry point for travelers. Additionally, on Tuesday afternoon, the Ministry of Public Works and Transportation (MOPT) announced that runway asphalting works would resume during nighttime hours. The project had been on hold since early October, following a redesign mandated by the National Emergency Commission (CNE).

Although the project has faced significant delays, authorities assured that the works will be completed within three months, aiming to enhance the airport’s infrastructure and reliability.