Panama President Warns Nicaragua Over Political Asylum Dispute

“Nicaragua has neither God nor law,” says the President of Panama, José Raúl Mulino, who accused Nicaragua of disrespecting international law and warned that he will take measures if former Panamanian president Ricardo Martinelli continues to send political messages from the Nicaraguan embassy, where he has been granted asylum.

“Nicaragua is a country that has neither God nor law, we are not working with an ordinary country that respects international law. It respects neither international nor internal law, nor any law,” Mulino stated during his weekly press conference. Mulino demanded that Daniel Ortega’s government comply with international conventions that establish that asylum seekers must refrain from making political comments.

“Let’s not transform that or any embassy into a political center and partisan political activity, neither for nor against anyone. I hope Nicaragua understands that this is the first warning we are making,” he stated. Mulino made these statements after the Panamanian foreign ministry complained about the political activism carried out by Martinelli (2009-2014) from the diplomatic headquarters, where he sought asylum on February 7.

Panamanian Foreign Minister Javier Martínez Acha announced the previous day that last week he summoned Nicaraguan Ambassador Consuelo Sandoval to the foreign ministry. “In diplomatic language, when you call an ambassador to the foreign ministry, it’s because the issue is serious, and yes, it is, and above all, it cannot be allowed,” Mulino said.

If Nicaragua does not comply “then we will act,” he added, without providing details. Martinelli, 72, sought asylum to avoid serving a sentence of almost eleven years in prison for money laundering and designated Mulino, who was his running mate (vice president), as his replacement presidential candidate.

At the embassy, Martinelli comments on internal politics on social media, is visited by political allies, and campaigned in favor of Mulino. “I don’t have any problem with Ricardo Martinelli, if he has one with me that’s another matter,” stated Mulino, who has distanced himself from the former president since assuming power in July.

Martinelli has not responded to Mulino’s statements, but the day before he posted on his social media that he would not fight with his “friend.”