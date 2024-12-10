Costa Rica Internet at Risk as Maya-1 Cable Nears Expiration

Costa Rica faces a significant risk of internet disruption via the Maya-1 Cable, a vital sub-marine link that connects through the province of Limón. The cable, operated by an international consortium that includes the Costa Rican Electricity Institute (ICE), was established with an operational period of 25 years. This period is set to expire on October 21, 2025, now less than a year away.

According to regulations, ICE and the consortium were required to request an extension at least 18 months prior to expiration, as outlined in the General Telecommunications Law. However, no such request has been submitted to date, raising concerns about potential delays in addressing this critical matter.

The Superintendency of Telecommunications (SUTEL) clarified that extensions of contracts such as this must be authorized by the Executive Branch, as stipulated by Law No. 7832. SUTEL further noted that it has not received any directives to provide the technical evaluations necessary for the extension.

Similarly, the Ministry of Science, Innovation, Technology, and Telecommunications (MICITT) confirmed that the Executive Branch must approve submarine cable routes before developers can proceed. Developers are also responsible for ensuring operations are maintained within the approved timeframe.

“The authorization is processed at the request of the interested party. To date, MICITT has not received any extension request for this cable,” the ministry stated.

ICE, as the main stakeholder, is responsible for initiating the required procedures. However, it has not yet taken action, leaving uncertainty about the continuity of this essential service.

Current Status and Future Outlook

Despite the approaching expiration date, recent statements from Liberty Networks, part of Liberty Latin America, which owns Cable & Wireless (C&W) – the landing station owner for Maya-1 in the Cayman Islands – provide some reassurance. According to Liberty Networks, Maya-1 is currently operating at less than 50% of its maximum capacity. The company believes that Maya-1, along with the CJFS cable, provides “sufficient capacity to meet demand for the next decade”.

Ray Collins, Liberty Latin America’s SVP of infrastructure and corporate strategy, acknowledged the growing reliance on data and expressed openness to discussing new cable extensions. “We’re always open to discussing new cable extensions with partners in the region,” Collins stated.

While Maya-1 remains important for Costa Rica’s connectivity, it’s worth noting that new cable projects are being considered in the region. Liberty Networks is contemplating extending its new LN-1 cable system to the Cayman Islands, which could potentially benefit Costa Rica’s connectivity as well.

Experts continue to emphasize the critical importance of sub-marine cables for Costa Rica’s connectivity. Stable international links underpin robust communication networks and support all businesses operating in the country. To attract foreign investment, retain multinational corporations, and maintain its position as a competitive global destination, Costa Rica must ensure reliable internet access and robust infrastructure.

The public is now calling for transparency and decisive action from the relevant authorities, not only regarding the extension of Maya-1 but also in planning for future connectivity needs. As the expiration date approaches, it will be crucial for ICE, SUTEL, and MICITT to address these concerns and provide a clear roadmap for Costa Rica’s digital infrastructure.