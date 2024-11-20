Costa Rica’s Liberia Airport Reopens Early After Runway Repairs

Costa Rica’s Daniel Oduber Quirós Airport in Guanacaste has resumed operations after a week-long closure for runway maintenance. Although the work was initially scheduled to conclude tomorrow, the General Directorate of Civil Aviation completed the tasks a day earlier than planned. Passengers are advised to contact their airlines for updated flight information. In a statement, the Guanacaste Airport assured travelers, “We are committed to ensuring a safe and gradual transition to normal operations, always prioritizing the experience and safety of our passengers.”

Years of Delays and Impacts on Tourism

The runway’s poor condition has been a long-standing issue for Guanacaste’s tourism sector. Over two years ago, industry leaders raised concerns, but bureaucratic delays, including studies, analyses, and appeals, left the problem unresolved until now.

The week-long closure caused significant disruptions, with the National Chamber of Hotels reporting severe financial impacts. Nearly 200 inbound and outbound flights were canceled since last Friday, resulting in million-dollar losses for the tourism sector.

“One hotel already reports a loss of $650,000 due to the cancellation of an entire group. Similarly, another hotel has reported a $350,000 loss. It’s unbelievable. We have been warning about the runway situation for more than two years,” said Flora Ayub, executive director of the Costa Rican Chamber of Hotels.

Tourism Sector Outraged

The disruptions have drawn sharp criticism from industry leaders. “This situation has exposed the government’s disarray and its failure to grasp the severity of the runway issues at Liberia’s airport,” said Shirley Calvo, executive director of the National Chamber of Tourism (CANATUR).

Tourists have also expressed frustration on social media, citing a lack of timely updates and the inconvenience caused by cancellations.

“We will not be coming back anytime soon, if at all! This has left such a bitter taste. An experience I hope I never have to endure again!” one tourist wrote.

Others are demanding refunds and compensation for last-minute hotel bookings, missed workdays, and the inconvenience of traveling to Juan Santamaría International Airport for their departures.

Moving Forward

While the early completion of maintenance work is a positive step, the incident has left lingering dissatisfaction among tourists and financial challenges for businesses. Stakeholders are urging the government to address systemic issues to prevent similar situations in the future.