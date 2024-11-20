Costa Rica Enhances Security with $24M US Scanner Donation

The United States has donated advanced security equipment valued at $24 million to enhance port security in Costa Rica, particularly at the Moín and Caldera ports. This donation includes state-of-the-art 4D scanners with high penetration capacity and 360° vision, enabling detailed inspections of containers and goods to combat drug trafficking. Additionally, two advanced drones will support aerial patrols in strategic areas.

The equipment was delivered to Base 2 of Juan Santamaría Airport, following an announcement in March during the visit of General Laura Richardson, then-commander of the U.S. Southern Command. The new scanners began arriving recently via charter flights operated by SkyLease Cargo.

U.S. Ambassador to Costa Rica, Cynthia Telles, emphasized that this initiative strengthens bilateral cooperation against the common threat of drug trafficking. She highlighted the importance of collaborative efforts to prevent the rise of a “narco-state.”

“About 11 months ago, President Chaves asked the U.S. government, myself, and General Laura Richardson, commander of the Southern Command, for special assistance to support Operation Sovereignty. Cargo scanners were identified as the backbone of a comprehensive strategy to secure all entry and exit points for this country,” said Telles.

This initiative results from close cooperation between the U.S. government and Costa Rica’s Ministry of Public Security, aiming to fortify security at the country’s borders and ports through advanced technology.

Since the launch of Operation Soberanía in July 2023, Costa Rica has seized over eight tons of drugs, reflecting significant progress in combating organized crime. With U.S. support, similar security enhancements are expected at other airports and border points.

According to Mario Zamora, Minister of Security, Costa Rica will become the first country in the Americas to implement such an advanced security framework once the project is completed. Costa Rica and the United States continue to collaborate to address regional and global challenges like drug trafficking.