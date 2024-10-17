Costa Rica Named Friendliest Country in the World for 2024

Costa Rica has been named the friendliest country in the world by Condé Nast in its recent Friendliest Countries in the World: 2024 Readers’ Choice Awards. This list, based on extensive feedback from readers, highlights the destinations around the globe where travelers feel most welcomed.

With a score of 96.15, Costa Rica secured the top spot. The country is renowned not only for its stunning natural beauty, including rainforests and beaches, but also for the warmth and kindness of its people. “Taking the top spot, Costa Rica is home to dynamic rainforests, world-class surfing, and, of course, friendly people,” Condé Nast wrote, emphasizing the country’s combination of adventure and hospitality that captivates visitors from all over the world.

The readers who participated in the survey were asked to name places where they felt particularly welcomed. Costa Rica’s charm, along with its local culture, played a crucial role in securing this top spot.

“Whether you’re lounging at a beach resort or hiking through the lush mountains, it’s the people you meet that make a trip unforgettable. Traveling to unfamiliar destinations can feel intimidating, but when locals go the extra mile to make you feel at home, it truly enhances the experience,” the article explained.

Costa Ricans, called “Ticos” and “Ticas,” are widely recognized for their willingness to help others, regardless of where they come from. Even when they don’t speak the same language as the travelers that visit their country, they find ways to communicate and show kindness.

The iconic phrase “Pura Vida,” which means “pure life,” is not only a popular greeting but a philosophy that reflects the joy and gratitude that defines the Costa Rican way of life. This outlook not only impacts locals but also leaves a lasting impression on visitors.

Additionally, the article highlighted Costa Rica’s dedication to environmental protection. As a leader in ecotourism, 25 percent of its land is protected, making it a destination that values both people and nature. Other countries that made it to the top 10 include New Zealand, Thailand, Maldives, Canada, Japan, Sri Lanka, Mexico, Vietnam, and Seychelles.