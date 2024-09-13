Costa Rica Ranks Last in Americas for Food Quality TasteAtlas

Costa Rica has been ranked as having the worst food in the Americas, according to TasteAtlas magazine. This result comes from an investigation that evaluated the quality of dishes and food products from various countries.

TasteAtlas, an encyclopedia of flavors, is a world atlas of traditional dishes, local ingredients, and authentic restaurants. It has cataloged over 10,000 foods and drinks worldwide, offering recipe and food recommendations across hundreds of regions.

While Ticos love dishes like gallo pinto, tortillas, olla de carne, and picadillos, the guide notes that these are not comparable to dishes from other parts of the world.

Each year, TasteAtlas collects thousands of ratings on traditional dishes and products globally. For every country, the study selects 50 of the most representative dishes, rating each on a scale of 0 to 5, with 0 being the lowest and 5 the highest.

In its most recent evaluation, Costa Rica received an average score of 3.76, placing it last in the Americas. Despite this low rating, some traditional Costa Rican dishes still managed to stand out. Among them are casado, gallo pinto, olla de carne, stuffed snapper, papaya picadillo, coyol wine, and guaro.

Casado received the highest rating, scoring 4.2 out of 5, and emerged as the most popular dish in the country. Mexico ranked highest in the Americas, with a score of 4.5, and placed 7th globally. Following Mexico are Peru, with a score of 4.54, and Brazil, with 4.52.

Just above Costa Rica in the rankings are Honduras, with a score of 3.77, and Guatemala, with 3.78. Despite the results, it’s clear that Costa Ricans cherish their traditional dishes, some of which have even been named among the healthiest and considered power foods. They also represent a taste of the country’s rich culture, passed down through generations.