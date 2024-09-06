Costa Rica Begins Vaccination Campaign to Fight Respiratory Illnesses

Costa Rica will launch a vaccination campaign against respiratory diseases, including Covid-19, influenza, and rhinovirus, throughout September, the government announced today. The country plans to administer 1.5 million vaccines. “The initiative seeks to minimize health complications and hospital admissions associated with these diseases, as the number of patients exceeds the available hospital beds,” said Vice President and Minister of Health, Mari Munive, at a press conference.

The Ministry of Health, in collaboration with the Costa Rican Social Security Fund (CCSS), is promoting a nationwide campaign to improve vaccination coverage against the viral agents responsible for these respiratory illnesses. The Minister urged the population to get vaccinated at health centers, describing vaccination as “the best tool available” to protect against Covid-19, influenza, and rhinovirus.

The most common viruses currently are respiratory syncytial virus and human rhinovirus, while others such as Covid-19, metapneumovirus, adenovirus, and parainfluenza are also circulating. This year, 36 children have died from these diseases, 33 of whom had risk factors, with rhinovirus and enterovirus causing the most deaths.

In addition to the usual health centers, authorities have set up adapted medical facilities and partnered with the private sector to administer the vaccines and improve access to immunization. Temporary vaccination posts were also installed in supermarkets and other commercial locations, where vaccination brigades from private companies will work during special service hours.

The Health Minister acknowledged that the rise in respiratory diseases is straining the hospital system, particularly at the National Children’s Hospital, where bed occupancy ranges between 110% and 120%.

Dr. Karla Solano, director of the Health Services Network of the CCSS, said health areas will intensify efforts to protect the population against Covid-19, taking into account the specific needs of each region.

“The CCSS vaccination teams are working hard to ensure the entire population has access to the Covid-19 vaccine. We are extending hours at vaccination centers and even bringing vaccines directly to homes and workplaces. This reflects our commitment to protecting the most vulnerable and reducing the strain on healthcare facilities,” said Dr. Solano.