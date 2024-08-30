Celebrate Afro-Costa Rican Culture at Limón’s Gala Grand Parade

Tomorrow, Costa Rica commemorates the “Day of the Black Person and Afro-Costa Rican Culture,” and in the city of Limón, it will be celebrated with a grand event: the Gala Grand Parade—a vibrant, multi-ethnic cultural procession filled with tradition, music, costumes, and dance.

This year, the Gala Grand Parade will take place tomorrow, starting at 11:30 a.m. It will depart from Asis Esna Park and make its way through the streets of downtown Limón. The parade is one of the many activities organized by the Asociación Comité Cívico Cultural Étnico Negro de Limón to celebrate the Month of Afrodescendence in Costa Rica.

“On this very important day, we’d like to invite you to come to Limón and be part of the Parade, where you can witness and learn about the cultural expressions of various organizations, groups, and institutions.

They will parade through the streets, showcasing both the historical and contemporary practices of Afro-Costa Ricans in Limón—a spectacular display in the heart of the city,” said Margareth Simpson, director of the Public Library of Limón and a member of the Civic Black Ethnic Cultural Committee Association of Limón.

The Gala Grand Parade was declared an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Costa Rica in March 2022, highlighting its cultural significance and importance within the national identity.

This celebration has roots in the historic congress held in New York in 1920, and over the years, it has taken shape in Limón with the emblematic parade.

Due to its recognition as Intangible Cultural Heritage, the Costa Rican government authorizes public institutions to support the Parade’s organization, promotion, and dissemination.

“The Parade reminds us of our shared history and highlights the invaluable contributions of the Afro-descendant community in shaping Costa Rica. Each year, this festival strengthens cultural ties and underscores the importance of diversity in our national identity,” said Axel Alvarado Luna, historian, professor, and researcher at the Caribbean Campus of the University of Costa Rica (UCR).

The celebration not only pays tribute to Costa Rica’s Afro-descendant heritage, but also highlights the importance of the rights and recognition of this community in the country’s history.