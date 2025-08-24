Major Cocaine Seizure in Costa Rica’s South Highlights Ongoing Cartel Fight

Costa Rican police pulled off a big win against drug traffickers this Sunday, seizing over a ton of cocaine hidden in a tourism minibus and arresting two men in the Osa region. The operation unfolded in the Piedras Blancas area near Palmar Norte, where officers from the Public Force intercepted the vehicle after it ignored a checkpoint stop.

Inside the white minibus, authorities found 1,299 packages of what they believe is cocaine, each weighing about one kilogram. They also confiscated an AR-15 rifle fitted with a laser sight and a magazine loaded with 5.56-caliber rounds, plus some cash: 89,000 Costa Rican colones and 21 U.S. dollars. The two suspects, identified as Porras—the driver—and Castro, his passenger, now face charges.

Security Minister Mario Zamora shared details calling it part of wider efforts to crack down on narcotics in the south via land, sea, and air patrols. “This key hit shows our head-on battle against drug trafficking,” Zamora said. “We’ll keep boosting police presence and running targeted ops across the country.”

The seizure came after a tip-off just before 5 p.m. Saturday, leading to a coordinated effort with the Drug Control Police (PCD). When the minibus didn’t halt, officers gave chase and stopped it, then searched it thoroughly. The vehicle itself got seized as evidence.

Unfortunately, this isn’t an isolated incident. Earlier the same day, another operation in Osa’s Puerto Jiménez area netted about 1.5 tons of cocaine from a boat in the Pacific waters. That one involved the DEA, U.S. Southern Command, Coast Guard, and PCD, resulting in four arrests: two Costa Ricans and two Colombians.

Costa Rica sits in a tough spot as a bridge for drugs moving north. Colombian and Mexican cartels have ramped up their use of the country for storing and shipping cocaine, mostly bound for the U.S., the top global consumer. Local forces have stepped up, but the flow keeps coming.

Recent months show a pattern of bold moves by traffickers, from hiding drugs in shipping containers to using animals in smuggling attempts. Back in May, police chased down a vehicle carrying crack, marijuana, and even five capybaras, while another case involved a cat caught with drugs taped to its body at a prison. These odd tactics highlight how creative—and desperate—the networks have become.