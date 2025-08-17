Route 32 Reopens After Landslide Cleanup, Preventive Closures Still Possible

Drivers heading between San José and Limón can use Route 32 again. The Ministry of Public Works and Transport (MOPT) reopened the road this Sunday morning, after confirming no fresh landslides hit the troubled spots.

MOPT teams inspected kilometers 28 and 31 early today and found no new debris had fallen. That cleared the way for traffic to resume. “After the inspection conducted this Sunday morning, August 17, and confirming that no new material had fallen at kilometers 28 and 31, the reopening of Route 32 proceeds,” MOPT shared on Facebook.

The closure dragged on longer than expected. It started Thursday afternoon when a major landslide blocked the road completely. Cleanup crews from MOPT and Conavi jumped in Friday, but the size of the slides—plus another collapse on Saturday—kept things shut down for over 60 hours. Heavy rains battered the area, bringing down trees and more material, which slowed progress.

While the road stayed closed, officials pointed drivers to other paths. Route 10 through Turrialba worked for all vehicles, as did the Bajos de Chilamate–Vuelta de Kopper stretch. The Vara Blanca option only handled light cars. Those routes helped ease the backup, but many people faced longer trips during the long weekend.

Route 32 sees these issues often this time of year. Rains soak the soil, leading to slides and falling rocks from the hillsides. With the ground still saturated, MOPT plans to keep a close eye on things. They might close the road preventively from 5:00 p.m. onward if conditions worsen. This helps avoid surprises and keeps everyone safe.

If you’re planning a drive, check updates before heading out. MOPT and traffic police suggest driving carefully, especially in rainy spots. Plan extra time and stay tuned to official channels for any sudden changes.

This reopening brings relief after days of disruption, but the weather means more closures could happen. Stay informed to make your trip smoother.