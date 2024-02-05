Costa Rica’s Route 32 Closed by Landslide, Tunnel Maintenance

The Ministry of Public Works and Transportation (MOPT) has officially announced the closure of Route 32, the main route connecting San José and Limón, following a landslide that occurred early Monday morning. The incident took place at kilometer 30, in the area known as Descanso Largo.

MOPT promptly responded to the situation, mobilizing personnel and equipment to the affected sector. The landslide, coupled with recent developments, has added strain to the region’s transportation network, as the National Roads Council (CONAVI has also declared the total closure of the Zurquí Tunnel on Route 32, effective tonight.

Authorities have cited a comprehensive maintenance initiative as the reason behind the Zurquí Tunnel closure, emphasizing the replacement of the asphalt surface in both directions between San José and Limón.

MOPT personnel informed that the the intervention is set to commence at the Cruce de Río Frío and the toll booth on Monday, February 5, at 7 p.m., with the anticipated reopening scheduled for Wednesday, February 7, at noon.

Likewise, CONAVI revealed that the Management of Road and Bridge Maintenance will be overseeing the project, which includes the replacement of the asphalt layer and the application of new horizontal demarcations on the road. These measures are aimed at enhancing comfort and safety conditions for users in this heavily trafficked section, crucial for connecting the capital with the Costa Rican Caribbean.

The construction company Meco S.A. has been entrusted with the task, and the initial stage of the project carries an investment of ¢100 million. To mitigate the inconvenience caused by the Route 32 closure, officials have suggested alternative routes. Light vehicles are advised to use the Vara Blanca sector, while heavy vehicles should opt for national route 10 through Turrialba.

CONAVI emphasized the round-the-clock nature of the maintenance works, urging users to plan their journeys accordingly and consider the suspension of passage during this period. The concerted efforts aim to ensure a swift resolution of the landslide issue and an overall improvement in the vital transportation link between San José and Limón.