No menu items!

COSTA RICA'S LEADING ENGLISH LANGUAGE NEWSPAPER

HomeTopicsLatin AmericaMexico Battles Wildfire Damage with Drone-Based Reforestation

Mexico Battles Wildfire Damage with Drone-Based Reforestation

AFP
By AFP
Mexico Drone Reforestation
(Photo by Enrique CASTRO / AFP)

Authorities in the state of Michoacán, in western Mexico, are using drones to scatter seeds from the air in an effort to reforest hundreds of hectares of burned forest. Michoacán, slightly larger than Costa Rica, is one of the regions with the highest number of forest fires in the country, along with the capital and the central State of Mexico.

The year 2024 was one of the most critical for forest fires in Mexico, with 1.6 million hectares burned nationwide, according to data from the National Forestry Commission (Conafor). The reforestation program uses drones capable of carrying up to 20 kilograms of seeds to disperse them over affected areas. Similar technology has previously been used in Canada.

The seeds are pre-germinated, meaning they already have a root, which will help them grow into new plants. “This is a reinforcement to traditional reforestation efforts,” explained Martha Beatriz Rendón, director of the Michoacán Forestry Commission, said in an interview.

She noted that some burned forest areas are inaccessible to workers carrying seedlings and tools for traditional reforestation, which requires planting trees by hand. In such cases, drones are especially useful.

“What the drone does is release the seed, and with the air, it spreads across the entire area,” she said during reforestation efforts in the municipality of Contepec. The official reported that in 2024 about 97,000 hectares of forest burned, and so far in 2025, around 36,000 have already been lost.

“We’re not even halfway through the amount that’s burning,” she added. Meanwhile, Manuel Gonzales, head of plantations for the state’s Forestry Commission and a drone operator, explained that after a wildfire, vegetation is cleared away, allowing the seeds dropped by drones to reach the soil directly.

“We expect a germination rate of at least 30%,” he said. Authorities are also working with local communities, which often provide seeds and support traditional reforestation work.

Trending Now

US Cracks Down on Costa Rica’s Narco Network with New Sanctions

The US Treasury Department moved against a Costa Rican drug trafficking ring today sanctioning four individuals and two entities tied to cocaine smuggling and...
Read more

Mother’s Day in Costa Rica – Traditions and Celebrations

Families across our country gather today to honor mothers on this national holiday. Unlike many countries that observe the day in May, Costa Rica...
Read more

Former Zoo to Become Costa Rica’s First Urban Natural Park

Simón Bolívar Park, in San José, will be the first space in the country to become an Urban Natural Park. The project, led by...
Read more

Air Canada Strike Extends Flight Cancellations to Costa Rica

Air Canada has backtracked on plans to restart flights after its flight attendants chose to continue striking, leaving travelers — including those heading to...
Read more

El Salvador extends mass gang detentions until 2027

El Salvador’s Congress, controlled by President Nayib Bukele, voted Friday to extend the detention of tens of thousands of alleged gang members until at...
Read more

The Most Clueless Gringo in Costa Rica: A Satirical Take on Expat Life

If part of your online day includes mindless scrolling through reels, you’ve probably seen the Dos Equis beer parody commercials. The original ads featured the...
Read more
AFP
AFP
spot_img
Costa Rica Coffee Maker Chorreador
Costa Rica Coffee Maker Chorreador
Costa Rica Travel Insurance
Costa Rica Rocking Chait
Costa Rica Travel

Latest News from Costa Rica

© 2025 The Tico Times

Services

Support