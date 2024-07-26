Reforestation Initiative Tackles Climate Change in Guanacaste

To celebrate the 200th anniversary of the annexation of Nicoya County, Coopenae, the Environmental Bank Foundation (FUNBAM), and the Volunteer Fire Brigade (AAAS Tamarindo) have joined forces to initiate the Bicentennial Forests Project.

In the first stage, 1,000 endemic trees will be planted in San Francisco Park, part of the Baula Marine Reserve, at the Liceo de la Comunidad 27 de Abril high school, and in the El Trapiche sector. This initiative aims to reforest these areas and mitigate the risks associated with climate change.

The project will enhance the water recharge areas of Guanacaste, which have been affected by forest fires, and provide training and education to young people in socially vulnerable situations. This will promote the development of soft skills, equipping them with tools to improve their quality of life. This year, there have been 141 forest fires, 90 of which have occurred in Guanacaste, affecting a total of 28,000 hectares.

Coopenae’s Bicentennial Forests will also create green jobs for female heads of households in the area. They will be responsible for the care and maintenance of the trees, primarily Jícaros, for five years until the trees reach the recommended height and adapt to the environment.

The forest will be enriched with native species, and the planting will be alternated with tree varieties that have forest viability and several species that directly benefit the aquifers.

“We have generated the Bicentennial Forests here in the areas of Tamarindo, El Trapiche, and 27 de Abril. These projects enrich the secondary forest, and we are planting native trees such as Jícaro, laurel, Guanacaste, guacalillo, and beach almond to bring freshness to the locality. This initiative has an environmental background and a social focus,” said Victor Sequeira, coordinator of FUNBAM’s Footprint of the Future Program.

In addition to the immediate benefits of reforestation and job creation, the Coopenae Bicentennial Forest is designed with a long-term focus. The inclusion of native species and forest viability ensures not only the recovery of local biodiversity but also the sustainability of the ecosystem over time. This holistic approach seeks to restore the natural balance and strengthen the region’s water resources.