No menu items!

COSTA RICA'S LEADING ENGLISH LANGUAGE NEWSPAPER

HomeNewsAir Canada Strike Extends Flight Cancellations to Costa Rica

Air Canada Strike Extends Flight Cancellations to Costa Rica

Tico Times
By Tico Times
Air Canada Flights to Costa Rica

Air Canada has backtracked on plans to restart flights after its flight attendants chose to continue striking, leaving travelers — including those heading to Costa Rica — facing more cancellations and uncertainty.

The airline had announced Sunday morning that operations would gradually resume, including routes to San José and Liberia. But by afternoon, the company suspended that plan after the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE), which represents the flight attendants, said members would stay off the job until the government forced Air Canada back to negotiations.

The Canadian Industrial Relations Board (CIRB) had ordered Air Canada to resume flights and for all cabin crew to return to work by 6 p.m. GMT on August 17. Labor Minister Patty Hajdu also invoked a legal measure requiring the dispute to move to independent arbitration, arguing that a prolonged strike would increase financial pressure on Canadians.

Air Canada initially complied, stating flights would resume by Monday night. But CUPE quickly rejected the order. In a Sunday statement, union president Mark Hancock said members “will not return to work until the government orders Air Canada back to the bargaining table.”

The strike has already grounded more than 700 flights and disrupted travel for over 100,000 passengers. On Friday, Air Canada confirmed 623 cancellations in recent days. With 130,000 passengers typically flying daily and direct routes to 180 cities, the disruption remains widespread.

For Costa Rica, the situation has created continued uncertainty during peak travel months, particularly for routes from Toronto and Montreal. Travelers are being urged not to go to airports until operations are officially confirmed.

Beyond higher wages, flight attendants are calling for compensation for unpaid ground work, particularly during boarding. Air Canada has offered to raise the average annual salary for senior flight attendants to CAD 87,000 (about USD 65,000) by 2027, but the union says inflation makes the proposal inadequate.

The union also raised concerns about a conflict of interest, noting that CIRB Chair Maryse Tremblay previously worked as a legal adviser for Air Canada.

This is the latest in a series of labor disputes where Ottawa has stepped in. In August 2024, the government ordered rail workers back on the job, and in November of the same year, it forced the reopening of Canadian ports after strikes.

For now, flights between Canada and Costa Rica remain suspended until further notice. Travel insurance may help cover unexpected costs related to cancellations or delays, but passengers should be prepared for ongoing disruptions in the coming days.

Trending Now

El Salvador Indefinite Re Election Sparks Surge in Exiles

The fact that it was expected didn’t make it any less harsh. The newly approved indefinite presidential re-election in El Salvador pushes back the...
Read more

Why Costa Rica’s Drug Problem Persists and Possible Solutions

Illegal drugs, and the drug trade, are driving factors behind the ever-increasing murder rate in Costa Rica. This is a given. A combination of...
Read more

Mother’s Day in Costa Rica – Traditions and Celebrations

Families across our country gather today to honor mothers on this national holiday. Unlike many countries that observe the day in May, Costa Rica...
Read more

High Microplastic Levels Found on Costa Rica Beaches, Study Shows

Plastic pollution hits hard in Costa Rica, with tiny particles showing up everywhere from sandy shores to marine life. The Costa Rican Association of...
Read more

IMF Forecasts Costa Rica to Outpace Most Central American Economies

Costa Rica is projected to experience solid economic growth in 2025, with forecasts pointing to a moderate slowdown but still strong performance compared to...
Read more

Guatemala Nears Verdict in Case of 41 Girls Killed in 2017 Shelter Fire

A Guatemalan court began on Tuesday the final hearing in the trial of seven former officials over the deaths of 41 girls in a...
Read more
Tico Times
Tico Times
spot_img
Costa Rica Coffee Maker Chorreador
Costa Rica Coffee Maker Chorreador
Costa Rica Travel Insurance
Costa Rica Rocking Chait
Costa Rica Travel

Latest News from Costa Rica

© 2025 The Tico Times

Services

Support