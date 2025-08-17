Air Canada Strike Extends Flight Cancellations to Costa Rica

Air Canada has backtracked on plans to restart flights after its flight attendants chose to continue striking, leaving travelers — including those heading to Costa Rica — facing more cancellations and uncertainty.

The airline had announced Sunday morning that operations would gradually resume, including routes to San José and Liberia. But by afternoon, the company suspended that plan after the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE), which represents the flight attendants, said members would stay off the job until the government forced Air Canada back to negotiations.

The Canadian Industrial Relations Board (CIRB) had ordered Air Canada to resume flights and for all cabin crew to return to work by 6 p.m. GMT on August 17. Labor Minister Patty Hajdu also invoked a legal measure requiring the dispute to move to independent arbitration, arguing that a prolonged strike would increase financial pressure on Canadians.

Air Canada initially complied, stating flights would resume by Monday night. But CUPE quickly rejected the order. In a Sunday statement, union president Mark Hancock said members “will not return to work until the government orders Air Canada back to the bargaining table.”

The strike has already grounded more than 700 flights and disrupted travel for over 100,000 passengers. On Friday, Air Canada confirmed 623 cancellations in recent days. With 130,000 passengers typically flying daily and direct routes to 180 cities, the disruption remains widespread.

For Costa Rica, the situation has created continued uncertainty during peak travel months, particularly for routes from Toronto and Montreal. Travelers are being urged not to go to airports until operations are officially confirmed.

Beyond higher wages, flight attendants are calling for compensation for unpaid ground work, particularly during boarding. Air Canada has offered to raise the average annual salary for senior flight attendants to CAD 87,000 (about USD 65,000) by 2027, but the union says inflation makes the proposal inadequate.

The union also raised concerns about a conflict of interest, noting that CIRB Chair Maryse Tremblay previously worked as a legal adviser for Air Canada.

This is the latest in a series of labor disputes where Ottawa has stepped in. In August 2024, the government ordered rail workers back on the job, and in November of the same year, it forced the reopening of Canadian ports after strikes.

For now, flights between Canada and Costa Rica remain suspended until further notice. Travel insurance may help cover unexpected costs related to cancellations or delays, but passengers should be prepared for ongoing disruptions in the coming days.