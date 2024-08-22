Air Pollution in San José Surpasses Mexico City, Raising Alarm Bells

In a shocking revelation, our capital city’s air quality has deteriorated to levels worse than those of Mexico City, long considered one of the most polluted urban areas in Latin America. This alarming news comes as the Defensoría de los Habitantes (Ombudsman’s Office) calls for urgent action to address the growing air pollution crisis in Costa Rica.

Recent data shows that the concentration of particulate matter (PM10) in San José’s air has reached a concerning 27.1 micrograms per cubic meter (µg/m³), significantly higher than Mexico City’s 21.7 µg/m³. These tiny particles, primarily produced by vehicle emissions, factories, and other human activities, pose serious health risks to our population.

The gravity of the situation is further underscored by an Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development report, which found that a staggering 88% of Ticos are exposed to harmful levels of air pollution. Defensora de los Habitantes, Angie Cruickshank, emphasized the need for collective action: “The air we breathe affects us all. We must unite across all sectors of society to strengthen public policies that protect our right to a healthy environment and prioritize public health.”

José Félix Rojas, an expert from the Universidad Nacional, pointed out that while Costa Rica has regulations for critical pollutants, there’s an urgent need for sustained funding for air quality monitoring and greater involvement from key stakeholders. “Our national challenge is to establish a comprehensive air quality management model and integrate local governments into this effort,” Rojas explained.

The impact of this pollution crisis extends beyond our capital. Ronald Flores, a public transportation specialist, highlighted how traffic congestion contributes to energy waste, air quality deterioration, and global warming through various emissions. He stressed that improving our public transportation system could significantly mitigate these issues.

As Ticos, we’re known for our commitment to environmental conservation. Now, we face a critical challenge in our own backyard. The Defensoría urges all Costa Ricans to join in the effort to combat air pollution, reminding us that clean air is essential for our health, our children’s future, and the preservation of our beloved país verde.