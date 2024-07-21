Yokasta Valle’s Return to Glory with Quick Knockout Win in Costa Rica

In a stunning display of skill and power, Costa Rica’s own Yokasta Valle (31-3, 10 KOs) made quick work of India’s Ramandeep Kaur on Saturday night at the packed Ricardo Saprissa Stadium. The former unified strawweight champion secured a second-round technical knockout, reigniting hopes for a highly anticipated rematch with American Seniesa Estrada.

An estimated 8,000 fans filled the “Purple Monster” to witness Valle’s triumphant return to the ring following her narrow defeat to Estrada in March. The loss had cost Valle her IBF and WBO titles, but Saturday’s performance proved she remains a force to be reckoned with in the 105-pound division.

Under the guidance of new head trainer Jacob ‘Panda’ Najar, Valle showcased a more aggressive style from the opening bell. The 31-year-old fighter overwhelmed Kaur with rapid combinations, forcing the referee to halt the contest at 1:12 of the second round.

“I want to thank God and everyone for coming. This fight is for you,” Valle told the adoring crowd post-fight. “I thank my team for an excellent job in a great camp, and now the rematch is coming.”

The victory earned Valle the WBA strawweight title and sent a clear message to Estrada (26-0, 9 KOs), who became the undisputed champion with her win over Valle in Arizona.

Mario Vega, Valle’s promoter, announced plans for the highly anticipated rematch to take place in Costa Rica later this year. “We’re working with Golden Boy Promotions to bring this massive fight to our country,” Vega stated. “Yokasta has proven she’s ready, and we believe she’ll reclaim her titles on home soil.”

Valle’s performance and the prospect of hosting a world championship unification bout have energized the Costa Rican boxing community. As the country’s most prominent pugilist, Valle’s success continues to inspire a new generation of fighters and elevate the sport’s profile nationwide.

With her decisive victory and a potential career-defining rematch on the horizon, Yokasta Valle has once again captured the hearts of Costa Rican sports fans. The entire nation now eagerly awaits the chance to witness their champion’s shot at redemption against Estrada in what promises to be one of the biggest sporting events in recent Costa Rican history.