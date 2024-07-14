No Damage Reported After 5.4 Earthquake Hits Panama-Costa Rica Border

A 5.4 magnitude earthquake, which caused no casualties or damage, shook the border between Panama and Costa Rica this Saturday, according to Panamanian authorities.

The quake was recorded at 16:33 local time (21:33 GMT) with its epicenter 24 km south of Panamanian Puerto Armuelles, Chiriquí, reported the Institute of Geosciences of the University of Panama (IGCP).

The seismic event, which had a focal depth of 6 km according to the IGCP, occurred in the western region of Chiriquí, considered “an active seismic zone.” This area is part of the Pacific Ring of Fire, a major area in the basin of the Pacific Ocean where many earthquakes and volcanic eruptions occur.

“We urge everyone to remain calm. There are no reports of damage,” assured the National Civil Protection Service (Sinaproc). Earthquakes are common in this part of the world due to the interaction of the Cocos, Caribbean, and Nazca tectonic plates. This region frequently experiences seismic activity, ranging from minor tremors to significant earthquakes.

Last Monday, a 5.9 magnitude earthquake caused some material damage in the same border region between Panama and Costa Rica.

Following the main quake on Saturday, the IGCP reported four aftershocks in the same Puerto Armuelles area, with magnitudes ranging from 3.6 to 4.5 degrees. These aftershocks are typical following a significant seismic event, as the Earth’s crust adjusts to the new stress distribution.

Understanding the seismic activity in this region helps in preparedness and mitigating the impact of such natural events on the communities living along the Panama-Costa Rica border.