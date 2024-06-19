Costa Rica’s National Symphony Orchestra to Perform Free Concerts

The National Symphony Orchestra of Costa Rica (OSNCR) will perform two free concerts on Thursday, June 20, and Friday, June 21, at 8 p.m. at the Teatro Popular Melico Salazar in San José. The shows will feature music from iconic films such as Harry Potter, The Magnificent Seven, Black Panther, The Mandalorian, Downton Abbey, Cinema Paradiso, Indiana Jones, Jurassic Park, and Star Wars.

On this occasion, the OSNCR will once again be conducted by guest conductor Ángel Vélez, accompanied by students from the Los Angeles Film Conducting Intensive.

According to the National Center of Music (CNM), this presentation will be the result of a joint workshop between the Los Angeles Film Conducting Intensive and the CNM, dedicated to training professionals in film, television, and video game music, which will benefit the learning and training of Costa Rican musicians.

“Music is essential for a good movie, and from the National Symphony Orchestra of Costa Rica, we want our children, young people, and adults to experience the power of music and set our imagination free,” said Ricardo Chaves Cordero, general director of the National Music Center.

The first part of the concert will be dedicated to premier works by young composers who will conduct the orchestra – students of the Los Angeles Film Conducting Intensive. The repertoire for the second part will include works from well-known films. Ángel Vélez, director of the Los Angeles Film Conducting Intensive, expressed his happiness to be in Costa Rica and host these concerts.

“I am thrilled to return to Costa Rica with the National Symphony Orchestra to celebrate two evenings with film classics, as well as the presentation of the next generation of film composers as part of the Los Angeles Film Conducting Intensive program. These concerts feature music by 11 selected film composers,” he said.

Admission to both concerts is free, and tickets can be obtained at the box office of the Teatro Popular Melico Salazar.