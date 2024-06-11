Immersive Experience Brings Cocos Island’s Natural Wonders to San Jose

Many nature-lovers dream of exploring the Cocos Island. Now, it is possible to get a little closer to this natural treasure thanks to an immersive experience at Antigua Aduana in San Jose.

Until June 23, visitors can discover the natural wonders of this emblematic national park. As part of the experience, visitors can dive into the crystalline waters of the island and contemplate the diverse marine fauna, imposing cliffs, underwater caves, and lush trails.

The event is organized by the Cocos Island Friends Foundation (FAICO) in commemoration of its 30th anniversary, in collaboration with the Costa Rican government, the National Insurance Institute, the Cocos Marine Conservation Area (ACMC), SC Johnson Central America, Blue Nature Alliance, Wyss Foundation, and the Pacific Marine Park.

The inauguration coincides with the high-level event on oceans taking place this Friday and Saturday in Costa Rica, ahead of the 2025 world summit in France. In parallel to the event, FAICO and ACMC launched the campaign “The Most Beautiful Island in the World is Costa Rican.”

A recent study by the Institute of Population Studies (IDESPO) of the National University revealed that only 26.9% of Costa Ricans are aware of Cocos Island.

Cocos Island National Park is recognized worldwide for its impressive biodiversity and natural beauty and was declared a World Heritage Site by UNESCO in 1997. It was also named a Wetland of International Importance by the RAMSAR Wetlands Convention, a Global Ocean Refuge (Blue Park) since 2018, and a Natural Shark Sanctuary since 2022.

This park is home to more than 2,600 species of terrestrial and marine flora and fauna, including 1,688 marine species and 296 plant species, of which 48 are endemic. Coral reefs are crucial for the connectivity and flow of 280 species of fish, making the park the second in the world for diversity and biomass of reef vertebrates.

It’s also known as the “Shark Sanctuary,” with 14 species of sharks, including the iconic hammerhead shark, and home to 162 species of birds, including three endemic species, and it is the only nesting site in the Eastern Pacific for the White Tern.