Costa Rica’s Brisa Hennessy Shines in Tahiti, Tops World Surf Rankings

Costa Rican surfer Brisa Hennessy showcased her exceptional talent by finishing second in the Tahiti Pro, the sixth stop of the 2024 World Tour. Hennessy was defeated in the final by local surfer Vahine Fierro of France. Fierro, though not a regular competitor on the World Tour, participated as a wildcard, mirroring Leilani McGonagle’s wildcard entry in El Salvador the previous year.

Her stellar performance in Tahiti earned her a substantial 7800 points, allowing her to jump to the top of the World Tour rankings. This milestone marks her best result of the season and secures her position among the top five surfers who will compete in the World Tour Finals in California this September.

Brisa displayed an excellent set of skills and gave her all in every wave, which allowed her to beat Olympic champion Carissa Moore in the quarterfinals and world champion Caroline Marks in the semifinals. The Costa Rican surfer was extremely excited about her results and reflected on what that moment meant for her.

“Oh my goodness. I’m speechless. It’s so crazy, I never would have imagined that I would be in that position. I’m so thankful that things worked out for me and I had the chance to go deep in those pipes. The journey is not over, it’s just beginning,” Brisa Hennessy pointed out.

Originally from Matapalo, Hennessy’s journey to the final in Tahiti underscores her consistency, having reached the semifinals in four of the five previous events this season. Her steady performance solidifies her reputation as one of the most regular athletes in the World Surf League (WSL).

As the world number one, Hennessy will wear the coveted yellow leader’s jersey at the next tour stop in El Salvador. This marks her third World Championship Tour (WCT) final since her debut in 2019, with a previous victory in Hawaii in 2022 and a second-place finish in Tahiti the same year.

Hennessy’s impressive ride on the waves of Teahupoʻo, soon to host the Olympic surfing events, has captured significant attention in the surfing world.

Costa Ricans have flooded social media networks with support for the surfer and have let her know how proud they are of her excellent performances.