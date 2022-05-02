Costa Rican Surfer Brisa Hennessy reclaims #1 spot in WSL ranking

Costa Rican surfer Brisa Hennessy, reclaimed the number one spot of the World Surf League, after finishing fifth pat the Margaret River Pro in Australia. A combination of results at the fifth Stop of the World Tour gave the athlete the first position in the ranking.

The Margaret River Pro is the final stop before the Mid-season Cut on the World Surf League (WSL) 2022 Championship Tour (CT). After the mid-season break, the number of competitors is reduced to the Top 22 men and Top 10 women for the remainder of the season.

Hennessy finished her participation in the Margaret River Pro tournament in fifth place. The Matapalo native was defeated in the quarterfinals by the talented Hawaiian, Gabriela Bryan.

“Yesterday went a little like this…A cheeky first-class dry reef slide to the moon! Thank you for the constant beauty of a challenge Main Break! What a day! Thankfully I’m ok. Thanks for all the support!” captioned Brisa in her latest Instagram post.

The Costa Rican Surfing Federation commented through Facebook: “Brisa Hennessy will be dressed in yellow again in the Championship Tour. Despite being eliminated in the quarterfinals in the Margaret River Pro in Australia, the Costa Rican surfer scored the necessary points to return to the top of the WSL ranking.”

Brisa’s results have been extraordinary: she managed to come in 5th in the first stop of the World Tour; she was crowned champion the second competition, followed by a 9th place in the third event and a 3rd place in the fourth stop of the 2022 World Tour season.

Brisa will move up one position in the World Ranking and retake the very-well-deserved first place. She had lost it at the fourth stop of the Tour, to U.S surfer Carissa Moore.

Now, Hennessy will be able to proudly wear the yellow jersey, as she did at the Meo Pro Portugal tournament and at the Rip Curl Bells Beach. It is a reward for her dedication, continuous improvement and the passion and love she puts into surfing.

The best surfer in the world, must travel to Indonesia to face the Roxy Pro G-Land event (sixth stop of the 2022 World Tour) from May 28 to June 6, 2022.