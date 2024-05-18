Discover Biesanz Woodworks: Where Craftsmanship Meets Nature in Escazú

Nestled in the scenic hills of Bello Horizonte, Escazú, lies a haven for admirers of fine craftsmanship. Biesanz Woodworks stands as a testament to the fusion of artistry and nature, where hardwoods are transformed into exquisite treasures that captivate the senses.

Drawing inspiration from his surroundings and a rich family history intertwined with Costa Rica, Barry Biesanz has carved out a reputation as one of the country’s premier craftsmen. His journey began decades ago when he apprenticed himself to a woodworker, embarking on a path that would lead him to discover his innate talent for turning wood into art.

“I design for a timeless, almost Shaker simplicity with great attention to joinery and finish. I use not only traditional geometrical forms and proportions, but also asymmetry, and, in the bowls, natural edges and defects,” said Barry Biesanz.

Step into the enchanting showroom of Biesanz Woodworks, which has been running since 1972, and you’ll find yourself immersed in a world of beauty and craftsmanship. Boxes, bowls, and souvenirs crafted from exotic tropical woods adorn the space. Each piece is a demonstration of the skill and dedication of Barry Biesanz and his team of artisans.

Simplicity and elegance define Biesanz’s creations, with smooth, rounded edges and top-quality joinery elevating each piece to a work of art. Whether it’s a delicate wooden bowl or a meticulously crafted jewelry box, every item invites admiration and appreciation.

Perfect Corporate Gifts and Souvenirs Await

Looking for the perfect corporate gift that displays elegance and sophistication? Do you need the perfect souvenir for your friends or family?

Look no further than Biesanz Woodshop. Renowned for their delicately crafted pieces, these creations have been gifted to Queen Sofía of Spain and presented to many Presidents, such as former U.S. President Barack Obama.

“My bowls and boxes are in the collections of the Queen and Prince of Spain, five US presidents and many other heads of state,” pointed out Barry.

Biesanz Woodshop isn’t just a workshop. Many of their creations have been given as state gifts, carrying with them the rich history and culture of Costa Rica. Each piece is imbued with meaning.

If you’re looking for a different way to spend a day in San Jose or treat your company executives to a day of exploration and discovery as they witness the art of woodturning firsthand, be sure to schedule a visit. From the showroom to the workshop, every corner of Biesanz Woodshop tells a story waiting to be shared.

And don’t forget about souvenirs! Bring your loved ones back home a gift they’ll always cherish, handcrafted with care by Biesanz Woodshop. Whether it’s a piece of jewelry, boxes, chopsticks, or turned containers, there’s no way to go wrong. Each item is crafted with precision and attention to detail.

Costa Rica Specialty Coffee

After admiring the mesmerizing art of woodturning, prepare to embark on another Costa Rican delicacy: coffee. Nestled in the lush landscapes of Naranjo lies “La Isla,” their very own coffee farm renowned for its top-quality product.

Guided by an expert in the field, you’ll journey through the rich history and intricate process of coffee cultivation and production. From bean to cup, discover the secrets behind Costa Rica’s most beloved beverage. From bold and robust to smooth and aromatic, experience the diverse flavors and nuances of Costa Rican coffee.

For coffee lovers or those seeking the perfect gift for a loved one back home, there is a selection of the finest coffee products. With a range of options to suit every palate, you can take home the very best of Costa Rica’s coffee culture without ever having to leave San José.

So whether you’re a lover of woodcraft, a lover of coffee, or simply seeking a memorable experience, Biesanz Woodshop invites you to join them on a journey of discovery and delight. Come for the woodturning, stay for the coffee, and leave with a piece of art that will last a lifetime.

For more information visit https://www.biesanz.com. You can also find them on instagram and facebook