John Travolta Thrills Fans at Panama Film Festival with “Grease” Screening

American actor John Travolta caused euphoria this Sunday in the Panamanian capital by attending as a guest the screening of the movie “Grease,” which he starred in and was released in 1978, as part of the closing of a film festival.

“Grease,” known in Latin America as “Vaselina,” was starred by Travolta, 70, and the late singer and actress Olivia Newton-John.

The film was screened in a movie theater in the capital as part of the closing of the twelfth edition of the Panama International Film Festival (IFF), where many fans of the film and Travolta attended, as confirmed by a photographer.

At the cinema, the actor’s admirers, who is also a singer, musician, and airplane pilot, gave him a standing ovation, applauded him, and some managed to take a selfie with a smiling Travolta, who was wearing a black shirt.

The U.S. Ambassador to Panama, Mari Carmen Aponte, also attended the screening, describing Travolta as an actor “loved and admired by many.” “He marked a before and after in cinema, and changed it forever,” said Aponte on her X account.

According to a statement by the IFF, which organized the event together with the IFF Panama Foundation (FIP), the screening of the film “Grease” was free for attendees.

“Grease” tells the love story between the rebel Danny Zuko, played by Travolta, and the sweet Sandy Olsson, played by Newton-John. In its time, it was considered one of the highest-grossing musical films.