Nya’s Mixed-Use Development Progresses in Guanacaste, Costa Rica

The construction of the Nya project continues at a steady pace in Guanacaste. Just 5 minutes from Daniel Oduber International Airport, the mixed-use real estate development that includes residences, commerce, and the first crystalline lagoon is finishing its first stage.

This new 900-hectare sustainable city has SETENA’s environmental viability for its entire extension, and the total investment is estimated to be around US$1.2 billion.

In mid-January 2024, construction began on Tower I in Ciudad Nya with financing from Banco Promerica for residential purposes. This part of the project will be ready by 2025.

During this first phase, Nya is making an initial investment of $125 million, which includes the development of infrastructure for utilities, roads, design and permits necessary for the works, as well as the development of the first crystalline lagoon in Costa Rica and its first two residential towers.

The start of the construction of Tower II will soon be announced, showing continuous progress of the works. Other areas are scheduled to open in the second quarter of 2025, allowing the 900 hectares that make up this ambitious project to be utilized.

Future stages of the project contemplate the development of a commercial area that will include restaurants, offices, stores, and other options for consumers, as well as the development of a free trade zone, educational and health areas, and an adventure park.

The first recreational crystal-clear lagoon in Central America with Crystal Lagoons technology, covering 3.5 hectares, which is being built in Nya, is more than 30% complete and consists of artificial beaches with a swimming area and a navigation area. The latter has an ideal depth for sports or recreational activities such as sailing, paddleboarding, jetboards, or kayaking, even for the use of electric motorized equipment.

It will have a total of 7 beaches, 5 of which are for the exclusive residential use of its residents, 1 beach for hotel use, and 1 beach for public access for national and international visitors. All of its beaches are designed to be wheelchair accessible and safe for children and seniors, as they do not have waves.

“Nya has been conceived as a city that offers a unique living experience. It is a mixed-use environment where opportunities to grow, live, work, and experience will emerge. We are confident that sources of employment and economic growth will materialize from the diversity of experiences that the 900 hectares of our project will bring,” said Manuel Freer, CEO, and co-founder of Nya.