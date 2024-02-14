Gridlock and Delays Await Tourists Traveling Costa Rica’s Highways

Costa Rica continues to struggle with persistent road issues, primarily stemming from lengthy traffic jams plaguing the country. A high volume of vehicles, inadequate public transportation options, and a lack of infrastructure improvements have led to gridlock in various regions.

Numerous drivers now find themselves spending up to double the usual time on journeys that previously took only 45 minutes to an hour. They express frustration over worsening traffic jams, making navigating the nation’s highways nearly impossible.

Officials from the Ministry of Public Works and Transport (MOPT) acknowledge ongoing government efforts to address critical roadworks, albeit at the cost of temporary traffic disruptions. They stress the long-term benefits these projects will provide to commuters.

Of particular concern is the surge in traffic congestion for travelers along the General Cañas Highway heading towards the capital, especially those commuting from Alajuela and Heredia. The recent closure of the Bajo Los Ledezma bridge in La Uruca, a vital link to Pavas and the Circunvalación route, has only exacerbated the situation.

This closure has also significantly impeded the flow of traffic for commuters utilizing the Juan Pablo II bridge in La Uruca, creating bottlenecks for those attempting to access the Circunvalación route. The resulting congestion has severely impacted the main arteries of the Greater Metropolitan Area (GAM).

Unfortunately, relief is not expected until November 2024, when current roadworks are projected to conclude.

In the San José-Alajuela direction, congestion persists following the recent opening of the first four Functional Units (UF) of the Circunvalación Norte between Tibás and La Uruca. The Monumento al Agua interchange and surrounding areas have experienced intensified congestion, prompting MOPT to initiate lane-widening efforts to alleviate bottlenecks.

Furthermore, the closure of the access lane linking the General Cañas Highway with the La Pozuelo intersection adds to the challenges faced by commuters.

These issues extend to the Circunvalación route, where construction at Hatillo 4 for a new overpass, part of the Alvarado Quesada Administration’s plan to eliminate traffic lights, has contributed to additional congestion. The overpass is slated for completion by year-end.

Ongoing repairs in La Radial (Alajuela) and Tibás, coupled with an increase in accidents, further exacerbate travel difficulties, turning journeys to and from Costa Rica’s central provinces into an odyssey.