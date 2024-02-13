Costa Rica Roadwork Updates: Ongoing Projects and Traffic Adjustments

The Ministry of Public Works and Transportation (MOPT) has issued a public alert regarding ongoing roadworks, which may involve detours and temporary closures.

Most of these works, undertaken by the entity, are slated to commence this week. Consequently, travelers are advised to consider alternative routes and plan their journeys accordingly.

In Curridabat, the National Road Council (CONAVI) has announced a series of road adjustments starting this Monday in the Los Figueres area. At the “Rockolas” intersection, the left turn from the main road onto the secondary road will be discontinued, and a two-phase traffic light system along with a crosswalk will be operational.

Additionally, a new access point linking 97th Street with the parallel street to National Route 2 has been established, forming a “+” type intersection at the “Rockolas” junction.

These adjustments come in response to the recent opening of the La Galera overpass, which has increased traffic flow at this intersection. Starting this Monday, traffic directions at the Rockolas and Los Figueres intersections will be modified.

Meanwhile, in Heredia, repair work has commenced on national route 112. Authorities have initiated the removal of the old road surface and resurfacing activities.

The project spans from the southwest corner of the National University, starting from Burger King in the María Auxiliadora sector, to the vicinity of the Casona de mi Tierra restaurant, or approximately around the former Mabe location in San Pablo de Heredia.

With controlled traffic flow, work will be conducted between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. daily for an estimated duration of 30 days.

The General Directorate of Traffic Engineering of the MOPT will oversee the horizontal and vertical signaling project on route 32, connecting San José and Limón, with an investment of ¢93.5 million.

This section to be addressed extends from the toll station to the Río Frío intersection. Tasks include demarcating the yellow center line, white edge line, and white lane line.

Additionally, the project entails painting 280 speed limit and yield signs, constructing five channelization islands, installing 200 vertical signs, and setting up 13,000 light masts.

Weekdays (Monday through Friday) will see partial traffic closures lasting approximately 30 minutes between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m., with one lane of traffic being regulated. On weekends (February 17, 18, 24, and 25), the road will be entirely closed in both directions from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., with no vehicular traffic permitted.