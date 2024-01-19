Young Tennis Stars Will Play in Costa Rica’s Copa del Cafe

Excitement is building in the tennis community as the prestigious Coffee Bowl (Copa del Café) gears up for its 59th edition at the Costa Rica Country Club in Escazú. From January 22 to 27, this junior tennis tournament will showcase the talents of 64 young players, drawing participants from across Costa Rica and around the globe.

As one of the top 20 junior tennis tournaments worldwide, recognized by the International Tennis Federation (ITF), the Coffee Bowl holds a special place in the hearts of aspiring tennis stars.

The draw for this edition will feature 32 players for each gender, all under the age of 18, promising an intense competition. Luis Esteban Fernández, the tournament director, expressed the significance of the Coffee Bowl in the tennis world.

“The tournament has become a very relevant tournament over the years because of the points it gives for the world ranking. Players consider it one of the competitions they enjoy the most due to the professional atmosphere, the opportunity to play in front of a large audience, and the chance to sign autographs in a first-class club,” he stated.

Among the participants are rising stars like Americans Kaitlin Rolls and Nikita Filin, ranked 63rd and 57th in the world, respectively. Nikita, who reached the quarterfinals in 2023, and Kaitlin, a four-time tournament winner in 2023, are expected to bring their A-game to the courts.

Representing Costa Rica are Nicolás Garnier and Lucía Gallegos, the country’s number one players.

“It’s nice to be in my country and in my club. As a child, I used to come to the Cup, and now to play in it is very special for me. My expectation is to give my best; it’s a high-level tournament, and I come with a good rhythm of competition. I feel nervous and excited, but it’s a great experience, and I feel ready,” she said.

Over the years, the event has attracted tennis stars such as Roger Federer, Madison Keys, Juan Martín del Potro, Sofia Kenin, and Guillermo Vilas.

For those eager to witness the future of tennis unfold, tickets are available for purchase at www.eticket.cr, with prices ranging from ₡6,000 to ₡11,000. Additionally, a special 2-for-1 ticket promotion will be available on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays.