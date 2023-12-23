Delta’s New LAX-Liberia Flight Route Opens Doors for Guanacaste

Guanacaste Airport celebrated a major milestone today with the arrival of the inaugural Delta Airlines flight from Los Angeles International Airport to Liberia, Costa Ric. The packed Boeing 737-900 touched down at 6:20 AM, carrying 178 eager passengers ready to start their Costa Rican vacations.

This new nonstop route provides a valuable connection between the Guanacaste region and major West Coast cities in the United States. For travelers using LAX as a connection point, it also facilitates easier access to Costa Rica.

The LAX route launch coincides with other positive developments for Guanacaste Airport. Delta has added two additional weekly flights from Minneapolis (MSP), now operating on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays. Daily Atlanta routes have also doubled.

As one of the top five markets for visitor origin, the LAX connection has strategic importance. In 2023 statistics, Los Angeles outpaced other major cities like Houston and Dallas.

Cesar Jaramillo, General Manager of Guanacaste Airport, welcomed the news. “We are thrilled to see this historical success in 2023, which will only continue improving with the expertise of VINCI Airports and its route development best practices,” he stated.

Jaramillo also noted the regional economic impact. “We can already observe increased market dynamism around the airport, more flights, and overall growth for Guanacaste. Our commitment to expanded North American connectivity aims precisely to elevate tourism and development here.”

The new route signifies an important shift as the pandemic recovery phase gives way to growth. It also builds on recent reopenings by American carriers like United, JetBlue and Alaska Airlines.

With high season underway, tourism numbers from North America and Europe are projected to rise significantly. Officials expect the airport to facilitate a major portion of tourists eager to reach Guanacaste’s popular beaches and resorts.

This West Coast gateway provides a launching pad for continued regional success. As Jaramillo concluded, “We have invested in infrastructure and operations as a vote of confidence in Guanacaste’s dynamism and potential. The airport is ready to fuel this next chapter of progress.”