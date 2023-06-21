Guanacaste Airport Welcomes JetBlue’s New Flight from Los Angeles

Guanacaste Airport, a proud member of the VINCI Airports network, celebrated the inauguration of a new flight from Los Angeles operated by JetBlue Airlines. On Saturday afternoon, the prestigious A321 MINT aircraft, offering premium services, touched down in Guanacaste at 02:02 pm, carrying 154 excited passengers.

JetBlue’s new flight to Guanacaste will operate twice a week, on Wednesdays and Saturdays, providing convenient travel options for both tourists and locals. The flight will arrive in Guanacaste at 2:50 pm and depart for Los Angeles at 3:50 pm, allowing passengers to enjoy a seamless travel experience.

Guanacaste holds a special place in JetBlue’s international portfolio, as it was the first destination outside the United States to be chosen for a MINT flight route in 2018. The decision proved to be fruitful, as data from the Costa Rican Tourism Institute (ICT) revealed that 11.2% of all U.S. travelers visiting Costa Rica originate from Los Angeles.

William Rodríguez, the Minister of Tourism, expressed his delight at the new route, stating, “We are very pleased with opening a new route between Los Angeles and Guanacaste. This new JetBlue flight expands connectivity with the city that hosts the largest number of tourists interested in traveling to Costa Rica from the United States, our main source market. It will also contribute to the generation of jobs and economic recovery of the province, as well as nearby areas.”

JetBlue already offers daily direct service from New York (JFK) to Guanacaste, and plans to double its operations by reinstating the route from Boston (BOS) during the upcoming high season. This commitment to expanding their services highlights JetBlue’s dedication to meeting the growing demand for travel to Guanacaste.

The success of these new flight routes is expected to propel Guanacaste’s tourism industry to new heights. During the first quarter of 2023, Guanacaste Airport witnessed a remarkable surge in passenger arrivals, recording a visitation record since its opening. Compared to the same period in 2022, there was an impressive 29% increase in traffic.

Cesar Jaramillo, the general manager of Guanacaste Airport, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “Mobility is one of the pillars of VINCI Airports, and we strive to make our tactics for route development of the highest quality and efficiency. We celebrate the arrival of JetBlue’s new flight to Guanacaste. This new connection to the west coast will allow more U.S. citizens to travel to this highly desirable destination.”

With enhanced connectivity, top-notch services, and increased accessibility, the Guanacaste area is set to become an even more attractive destination for travelers looking for adventure, relaxation, and the natural beauty of Costa Rica. The collaborative efforts between public and private sectors, aiming to surpass previous air visitation figures, promise a bright future for Costa Rica tourism.