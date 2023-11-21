Costa Rica Cracks Down on Deadly Fentanyl, 4 Arrested

Costa Rican authorities dealt a major blow in the fight against illicit narcotics by dismantling the first fentanyl production and distribution operation uncovered in Central America, seizing over 1,100 doses in the process.

The trafficking cell was brought down this week in a series of coordinated raids across the capital led jointly by Costa Rica’s Security Ministry and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA).

“It sets off all our alarms because it confirms the presence of fentanyl now in Costa Rica’s drug market,” remarked Security Minister Mario Zamora, specifying that it represents the first organization of its kind dismantled in Central America.

Raiding three houses across San José and surrounding neighborhoods, the operation resulted in four arrests – three Costa Rican nationals and one Colombian national, with a fifth individual currently sought.

The narcotic was being manufactured locally into pill form using paracetamol cut with fluorofentanyl, before distribution to area bars where it was sold covertly without notice of its true fentanyl content.

Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid chemically similar to morphine but 50 times more potent than heroin, has fueled record overdose deaths in the United States, with almost 110,000 fatalities attributed to the drug in 2022.

“It is currently the most potent drug on the market, even surpassing heroin,” remarked Costa Rica’s Chief Prosecutor Carlos Díaz of the immense threat it poses.

As the world’s largest cocaine producer, neighboring Colombia has faced allegations of involvement in fentanyl trafficking to the U.S. Recent seizures across Central America further hint at an emerging regional fentanyl supply chain that could ravage local communities as seen north of the border.

By dismantling Costa Rica’s inaugural fentanyl operation, authorities have achieved an important victory, but much work remains to safeguard the nation from this lethal epidemic spilling over.

Vigilance must be exercised across borders, within local neighborhoods, and even bars and nightclubs, to detect and disrupt any resurgent fentanyl cells that may attempt to fill the void.