Fentanyl Crisis in Costa Rica: The Opioid’s Ominous Surge

Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid that is 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine, has already become a reality in Costa Rica. Although there is still no official data on seizures in the country, the Institute on Alcoholism and Drug Addiction (IAFA) and drug trafficking experts confirm that doses of this drug are circulating uncontrolled within the nation.

Paula Picado, a clinical psychologist and patient care officer at IAFA, commented that the institution is aware of a significant number of people using this substance in the country.

“We are seeing an increase in the number of people seeking treatment for fentanyl addiction,” Picado said. “This is a very dangerous drug, and we are concerned about the potential for overdose and death.”

Gustavo Mata, a former minister of security, believes that the influx of fentanyl demands full attention.

“This is the most dangerous drug globally, and Mexican cartels are looking to set up subsidiaries to produce it in each country,” Mata said. “The result is a drug so aggressive it could create ‘zombies’ worldwide.”

Álvaro Ramos, another former minister and an expert on security and drug trafficking issues, agrees.

“The Mexican cartels are now shifting their focus to synthetic drugs, and fentanyl is a major target,” Ramos said. “We’re seeing smaller and medium-sized groups evolving into mini-cartels in Costa Rica, taking on roles that were traditionally the domain of larger international cartels.”

One of the aspects that most attracts traffickers to fentanyl is its low production cost. However, obtaining the raw material is a significant challenge, potentially leading to a black market for institutions or centers where it’s legally exported.

Fentanyl overdoses can cause individuals to lose control over their central and peripheral nervous systems, leading to “zombie-like” behavior.

The Costa Rican government is taking steps to address the fentanyl threat. In March 2023, the government launched a new drug prevention campaign that specifically targets fentanyl. The campaign includes public service announcements, educational materials, and training for law enforcement and healthcare professionals.

The government is also working with international partners to disrupt the flow of fentanyl into Costa Rica. In June 2023, Costa Rica and the United States signed a joint declaration of cooperation to combat the fentanyl trade.

However, more needs to be done to prevent fentanyl from reaching Costa Rican streets. The government needs to invest in prevention programs and law enforcement initiatives. The public also needs to be aware of the dangers of fentanyl and how to avoid it.

Here are some tips for staying safe from fentanyl:

Be aware of the signs of a fentanyl overdose. These include slowed breathing, muscle weakness, and blue lips.

If you think someone is overdosing on fentanyl, call 911 immediately.

Do not accept drugs from unknown sources.

Be careful about what you mix with other drugs, as this can increase the risk of overdose.

If you or someone you know is struggling with fentanyl addiction, please seek help. There are many resources available to help people recover from this dangerous drug.