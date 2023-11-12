US Pledges to Help El Salvador be a Tech Hub 

The U.S. Deputy Secretary of Commerce, Marisa Lago, assured this Friday that her country will support El Salvador in becoming a tech hub that attracts investment.

The United States will work “to make El Salvador’s aspirations to become a regional tech hub a reality through the pursuit of a solid digital regulatory environment and the improvement of the business climate,” according to a statement signed by Lago and El Salvador’s Minister of Economy, María Luisa Hayem.

During a dialogue on digital policy, both parties identified means to “improve” bilateral cooperation on “cybersecurity” in order to help the private sector and government “secure important networks and data.”

“We discussed policy actions that are necessary to be able to navigate this digital landscape that changes every day,” Lago declared through a translator at the close of a three-day visit.

Both countries hope to work together to facilitate “business investment” that generates employment in El Salvador, she added.

Lago began a tour of Central America in El Salvador on Wednesday and on Friday traveled to Costa Rica to encourage trade and investment.

In San José, according to a statement, she will discuss with senior Costa Rican officials collaboration in “the sectors of digital economy, cybersecurity and health technology” and will visit facilities of the air cargo transport industry.