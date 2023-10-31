Costa Rica Opens Long-Awaited Viaduct on Flooded Route 27

From Monday onwards, drivers on Route 27 can now make use of a newly opened viaduct, a development aimed at addressing the persistent issue of the road’s sinking at kilometer 44.

The grand inauguration witnessed the presence of President Rodrigo Chaves, Minister of Public Works and Transportation Luis Amador, Globalvia company representatives, and Spanish Ambassador to Costa Rica, Eva Martínez.

Through a press release, the government commented that “all measures were taken to ensure the unbroken and safe passage for all users throughout the construction phase.” President Chaves expressed his relief and satisfaction regarding the opening.

“After a 13-year wait, I’m elated that the company honored its deadline, ensuring Costa Ricans a safer transit on this route. The days of cars getting mired are behind us,” he said.

Chaves further highlighted a pivotal agreement with the concessionaire that paved the way for the construction without raising the toll fees. He also pointedly commented on the limited progress seen under the helm of preceding administrations.

The total investment for this infrastructure overhaul stood at $16 million, with commencement dating back to September 2022. A contributing factor to the vehicular standstill on the old stretch was a geological fault, notoriously ensnaring heavier vehicles.

Addressing the significance of this new development, Luis Amador, Minister of MOPT, voiced his approval. “Guaranteeing unhindered passage for vehicles, especially those from the crucial Caldera port, is a monumental step forward for our nation,” Minister Amador noted.

The Ministry underscored that throughout the construction, traffic flow connecting the capital to the Pacific remained undisturbed. The project specifics include earth movements exceeding 250,000 cubic meters, combined with the erection of a 145-meter-long structure weighing a massive 1,000 tons of steel.

The Chaves administration reaffirmed its commitment towards improving road infrastructure in the country, especially the most deteriorated structures.