Costa Rica Under Alert As Rains and Thunder Loom Nationwide 

The Costa Rican National Meteorological Institute (IMN) anticipates an unstable atmospheric pattern owing to the positioning of the Intertropical Convergence Zone.

Furthermore, the IMN has identified a low-pressure system in the Pacific Ocean, located near Central America’s coasts.

Such atmospheric conditions are expected to result in cloudiness covering the national territory from the early hours of the day. Notably, the densest cloud layer will be predominant over the Pacific regions, signaling the possibility of rainfall early in the day, especially in the coastal areas of these sectors.

By afternoon and evening, rain and sporadic thunder are forecasted for the Central Valley, Northern Zone, Caribbean mountains, and the entire Pacific region.

Nationwide Impacts

Yesterday, the National Emergency Commission (CNE) reported 25 flooding incidents in various parts of the country.

The most impacted municipalities include Curridabat, Montes de Oca, Grecia, and La Unión, where several houses have been inundated.

According to the CNE, the primary cause of these incidents is the collapse of sewer systems, compounded by overflowing rivers and streams causing flooding in these regions.

Unfortunately, this is not an uncommon situation during the rainy season. An underlying issue during this period is the improper disposal of trash into the drainage system, leading to blockages and subsequent flooding in urban areas.

Additionally, other incidents were noted in places like Abangares, Acosta, Alajuela, Moravia, Naranjo, and San José.

Precautionary Measures

October is traditionally the wettest month in Costa Rica. Hence, authorities are urging citizens to exercise extreme caution to prevent mishaps. Alert systems are in place, and authorities will be issuing warnings to keep the public informed of potential impacts in different parts of the country.

For those traveling on national roads, it is advised to drive cautiously, especially in areas prone to adverse conditions. The collective aim is to ensure the safety and well-being of all residents and visitors during this period of intensified weather activity.