Today, Costa Rica celebrates Día de las Culturas, or Cultures Day. It is a day to celebrate the country’s rich and diverse cultural heritage, which is shaped by its indigenous, European, African, and Asian roots.

On this day, schools and government offices are closed, and many people choose to spend the day with their families and friends, enjoying traditional food, music, and dance.

While Día de las Culturas is a relatively new holiday, it is an important one. It is a reminder of Costa Rica’s commitment to diversity and inclusion, and it is a day to celebrate the country’s many cultures.

The history of Día de las Culturas

Día de las Culturas was first celebrated in 1994, after the Costa Rican legislature passed a law changing the name of the holiday from Día del Descubrimiento y de la Raza (Day of the Discovery and Race) to Día de las Culturas.

The name change was made in an effort to reflect the country’s diversity and to avoid glorifying the European colonization of the Americas.

The 1994 law also states that the purpose of Día de las Culturas is to “extol the pluricultural, multiethnic character of the people of Costa Rica.”

Celebrating Día de las Culturas

There are many ways to celebrate Día de las Culturas. Some people choose to attend cultural events, such as concerts, dances, and festivals. Others choose to cook and eat traditional foods from different cultures.

Still others choose to simply spend time with their families and friends, learning about each other’s cultures and sharing stories. No matter how you choose to celebrate, Día de las Culturas is a day to appreciate Costa Rica’s rich and diverse cultural heritage.

The importance of Día de las Culturas

Día de las Culturas is an important holiday for several reasons.

First, it is a reminder of Costa Rica’s commitment to diversity and inclusion. Costa Rica is a country with a rich and diverse cultural heritage, and Día de las Culturas is a day to celebrate that diversity.

Secondly, Día de las Culturas is a day to educate people about the different cultures that make up Costa Rica. Many people are not familiar with the country’s indigenous cultures, or with the contributions that African and Asian immigrants have made to Costa Rica. Día de las Culturas is a day to learn about these cultures and to appreciate their importance to Costa Rica’s national identity.

Lastly, Día de las Culturas is a day to promote tolerance and understanding. In a world that is often divided by conflict and intolerance, Día de las Culturas is a reminder that we can all live together in harmony, regardless of our cultural differences.

Día de las Culturas is an important holiday for Costa Rica. It is a day to celebrate the country’s rich and diverse cultural heritage, to educate people about the different cultures that make up Costa Rica, and to promote tolerance and understanding.

On this Día de las Culturas, let us all take the time to appreciate the many cultures that make Costa Rica a special place.