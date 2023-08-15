Costa Rica – El Salvador Ferry: Boosting Central American Trade

A historic new ferry service between Costa Rica and El Salvador commenced operations on August 10th, marking a major milestone for trade and economic relations between the two Central American nations.

The launch of the maritime route connecting Puerto Caldera in Costa Rica and Puerto de La Unión in El Salvador is the result of diligent bilateral negotiations and collaborative efforts from government institutions in both countries. Costa Rican Minister of Foreign Trade, Manuel Tovar, emphasized how this ferry will benefit businesses in the region by reducing transportation times and enhancing logistics.

“This project complements the efforts we’ve initiated to enhance the country’s competitiveness. It serves as a logistical alternative that shortens the land transportation time for goods in the region, from 5 days to an average of 18 hours,” said Tovar. “This new maritime connection will benefit all exporting and importing companies in both countries.”

Minister Tovar added that the ferry will pave the way for new distribution channels and growth opportunities for local and regional enterprises.

Similarly, El Salvador’s Minister of Economy, María Luisa Hayem, spoke on the ferry’s capacity to bolster trade and amplify economic prospects across Central America.

“The launch of the ferry between El Salvador and Costa Rica is a monumental stride in trade facilitation and heightened competitiveness within the Central American region,” Hayem stated. “This success stems from the shared vision and combined efforts of two governments dedicated to fostering an investor-friendly atmosphere that generates employment and enriches the quality of life for our citizens.”

The ferry linking Costa Rica and El Salvador is expected to transport a minimum of 400 trucks weekly between the two countries. Service is scheduled on Mondays and Thursdays from El Salvador, and Tuesdays and Fridays from Costa Rica. As operations scale up, officials predict freight volumes will increase steadily.

Ministries of trade and economy in both nations are strongly encouraging importers, exporters, and logistics operators to take advantage of the immense business potential this new maritime route presents. They reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening economic and commercial bonds between the two countries.

For any commercial inquiries regarding the new ferry service, contact emails are as follows: ferry@transmares.co.cr, contacto@bluewavecorporation.com, and ferryplu@cmc-shipagents.com.

With the commencement of this historic maritime link, Costa Rica and El Salvador have opened up new possibilities for enhanced bilateral trade, connectivity, and prosperity.