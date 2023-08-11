Record Passenger Traffic Reported at Costa Rica’s Juan Santamaría Airport

According to newly released data from AERIS, the management company for Costa Rica’s Juan Santamaría International Airport, air traffic from January 1st to June 30th, 2023 has been the highest in 13 years.

Counting both incoming and outgoing flights, approximately 2,878,884 passengers traveled through the airport during the first half of 2023. This represents a 5.3% increase compared to 2019, and a 23.1% jump relative to 2022.

“These excellent results from the first semester reflect the outstanding management the country has shown as a destination with diverse experiences, primarily through the ICT, but also thanks to all the State institutions supporting airport operations,” remarked Ricardo Hernandez, AERIS Executive Director.

As Hernandez highlighted, the airport currently provides excellent connectivity as the main entrance and exit point for Costa Rica.

“We will continue supporting this growth, aiming to make Juan Santamaría International Airport the gateway for Costa Rica’s PURA VIDA experiences,” Hernandez added.

He expressed gratitude to the Costa Rican Tourism Institute (ICT) and the General Directorate of Civil Aviation (DGAC) for their efforts making it easier for tourists to visit and for Costa Ricans to fly abroad.

“The airport now hosts twenty-five airlines serving thirty-five destinations, enhancing global connectivity. Our goal for the upcoming semester is to further relationships with these airlines and expand destinations and flight frequencies. We look forward to participating in industry events and meetings,” said Erick Barboza, AERIS Business Development Director.

The company also emphasized that diverse destination offerings and consistent connectivity result from dedicated efforts to understand traveler preferences, needs, and profiles of those opting to fly via Juan Santamaría Airport.

Recent AERIS analyses indicate an increase in millennial (42%) and generation X (32%) travelers, representing 6% and 3% respective jumps over 2019.

North American leisure travelers (71%) continue to dominate arrivals, often pursuing sun, beach, adventure, cultural and ecological experiences that make Costa Rica a top destination choice.

With a strategic focus on the traveling public, Juan Santamaría International Airport is poised for ongoing growth as the premier gateway to Costa Rica’s wealth of PURA VIDA experiences.