Presidential candidate shot dead after rally in Ecuador

The shooting death of an Ecuadorian presidential candidate has sent shockwaves across Latin America, putting the Andean nation’s democracy to the test ahead of elections next month.

Ecuadorian journalist and centrist presidential hopeful Fernando Villavicencio, 59, was gunned down execution-style Wednesday night moments after headlining a campaign rally in Quito. As Villavicencio left the event, eyewitnesses say at least one masked assassin fired three shots directly into his head before fleeing by motorcycle into the night.

President Guillermo Lasso expressed outrage over the killing, vowing the culprits will face justice. “Organized crime has gone too far, but the full weight of the law will fall on them,” he tweeted.

The brazen political murder comes as Ecuador grapples with a surge in homicides tied to drug trafficking. The national murder rate has nearly doubled in recent years to 25 per 100,000.

Villavicencio was considered a long-shot candidate running on an anti-corruption platform. But his death just weeks before general elections throws the presidential race into chaos.

Leftist former president Rafael Correa blasted the killing as “absolutely devastating…an attack on democracy itself.” Correa’s hand-picked successor candidate, Luisa González, leads polls to replace Lasso.

But with eight contenders still vying for the presidency, analysts say Ecuador’s institutions will be tested as never before. “This could be a make-or-break moment for Ecuadorian democracy,” political scientist Raul Antezana told The Tico Times. “The world is watching closely.”

As a fellow Andean nation, Costa Rica has a stake in seeing democracy prevail in volatile Ecuador. Both countries share a commitment to non-violence and resolving conflicts through dialogue, not bullets.

Ecuadorian authorities must conduct a transparent investigation into Villavicencio’s murder and bring all perpetrators to justice swiftly. Failure to do so would only embolden the drug cartels and enemies of democracy seeking to destabilize the country.

Now more than ever, Ecuador needs solidarity from allies like Costa Rica who wish to see peace and democracy reign in our region.