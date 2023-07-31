Costa Rica Exits World Cup Winless After Loss to Zambia

On Monday in Hamilton, Costa Rica had a sad farewell from the Women’s World Cup after losing 3-1 to Zambia, their third consecutive defeat in the tournament, in Group C.

The Costa Ricans began losing from the third minute when the defender Lushomo Mweemba headed a corner kick taken by Avell Chitundu, marking Zambia’s first goal in a major Women’s World Cup.

Barbra Banda extended the lead to 31 through a penalty kick.

Costa Rica discounted in the 47th minute (2-1) through Melissa Herrera, their best player in the three matches of the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

But that goal was of no use, because Racheal Kundananji scored the definitive 3-1 for Zambia in stoppage time (90+3).

“I have too much frustration. I don’t know what else there is to do. It’s a great sadness to see that we fight and work, but as a group we don’t gel, things don’t go our way,” said Costa Rican goalkeeper Daniela Solera, who conceded 8 goals in the three World Cup matches, after the match.

Both teams were already eliminated in Group C of the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

The Costa Ricans seemed to have no answer to the swift play of African attackers Banda and Kundananji, whose associations were a nightmare for the Central Americans’ defense.

The Costa Rican squad resorted to a succession of fouls in an attempt to contain the Africans. Herrera’s goal, which gave the Central American team hope, was the only one they scored in the World Cup, so they have yet to win in a major women’s football tournament.

“It’s very tough, I feel immense pain for not being able to give the three points to Costa Rica and to go home with zero points,” an emotional Herrera admitted, thanking all those who supported them from Central America despite the time difference.

“We’ve worked extremely hard in silence, and I’m a firm believer that football gives second chances and that sooner or later we’re going to have a victory, or future generations will,” added the forward.