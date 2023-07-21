Costa Rica Loses to Spain in Women’s World Cup Debut

Spain got off to a winning start in the Women’s World Cup, defeating Costa Rica 3-0 in their opening match in Wellington, New Zealand.

The Spanish team dominated possession and created a number of chances, but they were only able to break the deadlock in the 38th minute when Marta Cardona’s shot was deflected into the Costa Rican net by Valeria del Campo.

Spain doubled their lead in the 50th minute when Esther González fired home from close range, and they completed the scoring in the 72nd minute when Aitana Bonmati converted a penalty.

Costa Rica had a few chances of their own, but they were unable to find the back of the net, and they were ultimately punished for their defensive lapses.

“We are very pleased with the result,” said Spain coach Jorge Vilda. “We knew that Costa Rica would be a difficult opponent, but we were able to impose our game and create a lot of chances. We are happy with the way we started the tournament.”

Costa Rica coach Amelia Valverde was disappointed with the result, but she refused to give up hope of qualifying for the next round.

“We conceded three goals in a short period of time, but we came back in the second half and created some chances,” she said. “We are not happy with the result, but we still have two games left to play, and we will fight to qualify.”

The standout player for Costa Rica was goalkeeper Daniela Solera, who made a number of impressive saves, including a penalty stop from Aitana Bonmati.

“I am happy with my performance, but I am more disappointed with the result,” Solera said. “We did not deserve to lose by such a margin, but we have to learn from our mistakes and move on.”

Spain will now face Zambia in their next match, while Costa Rica will take on Japan.

Spanish Players Reflect on Win

After the match, several Spanish players spoke about their performance.

“I am happy with the result, but not so much because we missed many chances,” said forward Esther González. “We have to improve in that area, but I am confident that we can do it.”

“We have started with a win, scored three goals, with things to improve, but very happy, and now we are thinking about Zambia,” said Ivana Andrés after the match. She made her debut for the national team as the captain.

“This is our World Cup; we have to go for it,” she added.

Costa Rican Players Remain Hopeful

Despite the defeat, the Costa Rican players remained hopeful of qualifying for the next round.

“Two more matches remain, and for us, nothing is over,” commented Del Campo. “We, the team in front, will go all out to secure that qualification,” she promised.

The standout player for Costa Rica was goalkeeper Solera, who emphasized the importance of not losing focus in the upcoming matches. “When the own goal happened, there was a lapse in concentration, and then two more goals followed. We must always stay focused,” she explained.

Overall, it was a positive start for Spain, who will be looking to build on their victory in their next match against Zambia. Costa Rica will also be looking to bounce back when they face Japan.