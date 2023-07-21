Costa Rica Fires Coach Luis Fernando Suárez

The Costa Rican Football Federation (CRCF) has fired head coach Luis Fernando Suárez following a string of poor results. The decision was made after an extraordinary meeting of the CRCF’s executive committee on Thursday.

Suárez had been in charge of the Costa Rican national team since 2021. He led the team to qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, but they finished last in their group and were eliminated in the group stage.

The CRCF said that the decision to fire Suárez was made “after a thorough analysis of the team’s performance in recent months.” The federation said that it was “looking for a new coach who can lead the team to success in the 2026 World Cup.”

Suárez’s dismissal comes as a surprise to many. He was a popular figure in Costa Rica and had been credited with helping to revive the national team’s fortunes. However, the team’s recent results had been poor, and there had been growing calls for Suárez to be sacked.

The CRCF has not yet announced who will replace Suárez as head coach. However, the Costa Rican sports press has reported that Argentine Ricardo Gareca, the former coach of Peru, is one of the leading candidates.

Gareca is a highly respected coach who has a proven track record of success. He led Peru to the quarterfinals of the 2018 World Cup and the Copa América final in 2019.

The CRCF will be hoping that Gareca can help them to return to the top of CONCACAF. The team has not reached the World Cup quarterfinals since 2014, and they are eager to get back to that level of success.

Suárez’s Legacy

Luis Fernando Suárez will be remembered as a significant figure in Costa Rican football. He helped to revive the national team’s fortunes after a period of decline, and he led them to the World Cup for the first time in eight years.

Suárez’s legacy will also be tarnished by the team’s poor performance in Qatar. The 7-0 defeat to Spain was one of the most humiliating results in Costa Rican football history.

However, Suárez should also be credited with helping to develop some of Costa Rica’s most promising young players. Players like Joel Campbell, Bryan Ruiz, and Francisco Calvo all came to prominence under Suárez’s leadership.

Suárez’s departure is a blow to Costa Rican football. However, the team has a strong foundation in place, and they will be hoping that Gareca can help them to reach new heights.

What’s Next for Costa Rica?

The CRCF will now begin the search for a new head coach. The federation will be looking for a coach who can build on the progress that Suárez made, and who can lead the team to the World Cup in 2026.

Gareca is the leading candidate for the job, but there are other experienced coaches who could be considered. The CRCF will need to make a decision quickly, as the qualification process for the 2026 World Cup will begin next year.

Costa Rica will also need to make some changes to their playing style. The team has been too reliant on individual brilliance in recent years, and they need to develop a more cohesive and structured approach.

The next few years will be critical for Costa Rican football. The team has the potential to be a major force in CONCACAF, but they need to make the right decisions in order to achieve their goals.