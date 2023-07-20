Costa Rican President Investigated for Abuse of Power

The Costa Rican Prosecutor’s Office said that they are investigating President Rodrigo Chaves for the alleged commission of the crime of abuse of power due to a planned trip to Latvia after his participation in the EU-CELAC summit in Belgium.

“The Attorney General’s Office confirmed that it has opened an investigation against Mr. Chaves, for the apparent crime of influence against the Public Treasury,” said officials from the Public Ministry.

Chaves, who is currently in Brussels to participate in the summit between the European Union and the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC), is scheduled to visit Latvian President-elect Edgars Rinkevics at the end of the summit, according to a statement from the Costa Rican presidency.

Although the Prosecutor’s Office did not provide further details about the investigation against the president, the alleged crime being investigated consists of the use of public funds for purposes not intended for them and carries penalties of two to eight years in prison, according to the Penal Code.

During the government’s weekly press conference last Tuesday, the president already warned that he was being criticized on social media for traveling to Latvia, the home country of the first lady Signe Zeikate, and for “going to visit the in-laws.”

“Yes, I’m going to see them, why should I lie to you. I imagine one should go and greet them, it would be impolite not to,” the president joked.

“It turns out that the president of Latvia is new, and in diplomacy, you have to look people in the eyes up close. You have to make a little trip, and it’s for the good of the country. I’m not going for a leisure trip,” Chaves added.

“We have been informed through the media that today the Attorney General’s Office has opened an investigation into the trip of the president, the chancellor, and the first lady to Latvia,” said Communications Minister Jorge Rodríguez, through a video released to the press by the Presidency.

Rodríguez emphasized that the trip is “official” and that it is to meet with his counterpart.

“Strengthening ties with a courageous nation like Latvia, which has an active participation in organizations such as the European Union, OECD, and leads other blocs of countries, is essential for Costa Rica because it is an opportunity to generate new investment opportunities, cultural exchange, and, above all, strengthen Costa Rica’s participation in the world,” said the Communications Minister.