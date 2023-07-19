Shelter for Migrant Children in Costa Rica in Danger of Closing

A shelter in San José, Costa Rica, that cares for dozens of migrant children transiting through the country is in danger of closing due to lack of funding.

The shelter, run by Fundación Lloverá, has a capacity to receive 40 people, most of whom are minors. Here they receive psychological care, basic water and sanitation services, educational support, and early stimulation.

The shelter is a vital resource for migrant children who are often forced to travel long distances with their families in search of a better life. Many of these children have experienced trauma and violence, and the shelter provides them with a safe and supportive environment.

However, the shelter is facing financial difficulties. Maintaining the shelter represents a monthly investment of 8.4 million colones (approximately US$12,000). Fundación Lloverá is asking for everyone’s help to keep the project alive.

Those interested in donating can do so through the foundation’s website, www.fundacionllovera.org. Donations can also be sent through SINPE at 8457-0788.

In addition to financial donations, the foundation is also accepting toys, children’s clothes, and non-perishable food. Any donation makes a difference for this population.

The Need for the Shelter

The need for a shelter for migrant children in Costa Rica is great. Thousands of families from Central America and other parts of the world transit through the country each year in search of a better life. Many of these families are forced to leave their homes due to violence, poverty, or natural disasters.

The journey through Central America is often dangerous and difficult. Migrants often have to cross rivers, mountains, and forests. They are also at risk of being robbed, kidnapped, or assaulted.

Children are particularly vulnerable during these journeys. They are often separated from their families, and they may experience trauma and violence. The shelter in San José provides a safe and supportive environment for these children, and it helps them to heal from the trauma they have experienced.

How You Can Help

If you are interested in helping the shelter in San José, there are a few things you can do. You can make a financial donation, or you can donate toys, children’s clothes, or non-perishable food. You can also spread the word about the shelter and encourage others to donate.

Any donation, no matter how small, makes a difference for the children who are served by the shelter. Your donation can help to provide these children with a safe and supportive environment, and it can help them to heal from the trauma they have experienced.